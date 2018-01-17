Two seats open on Wilton board this year

WILTON - The Selectboard met Tuesday night to discuss upcoming town elections, a public hearing for the traffic ordinace and to hear the latest news on the Forster Mill demolition project.

Two seats will be open on the Selectboard for the spring elections. Selectperson Jeff Adams' seat is up for reelection, opening up a three-year term on the five-member board. Selectperson Ruth Cushman will be resigning from the board this summer with a single year remaining on her term, resulting in an election for a one-year seat.

"It's been an honor to serve on this board," Cushman wrote in her resignation letter.

Regional School Unit 9 school board Director Angela LeClair's seat is also up for reelection, opening up a three-year term.

Nomination papers will be available March 2 and due to the town office by 12 p.m. on April 13.

In other business, EnviroVantage has been steadily making progress on the asbestos abatement work at the Forster Mill building, Town Manager Rhonda Irish reported Tuesday night. The project is in good shape to be finished by the end of January, however, additional asbestos has been discovered on the third floor of the building. An adjusted quote will be provided by EnviroVantage, as well as a suggested price change from Ransom Consulting. The change order will be brought to board members as soon as possible to be voted on.

A public hearing will be held Feb. 25 to discuss parking and traffic ordinances for the town. Only minor changes have been suggested for the ordinance, proposed by members of the Downtown Committee. Suggestions can be emailed to Irish, and will be voted on following the public hearing.