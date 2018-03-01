Two students charged, third arrested following new alleged threats

FARMINGTON - A second Regional School Unit 9 student has been arrested following a threat allegedly made on a bus Wednesday and two other students have been issued summonses in connection with unrelated comments, with the district superintendent asking parents and guardians to speak with their children about the issue.

Investigations by the Farmington Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff's Office led to charges being leveled against three juveniles Wednesday, a day after a Mt. Blue Middle School student was arrested for allegedly threatening to "shoot up the school" the previous day. A staff member overheard the student making the alleged threat Tuesday afternoon and FPD became involved; the student was later arrested at a private residence after being transported home with a guardian. That student is under house arrest with conditions and has been suspended from school for 10 days.

According to Superintendent Tom Ward, a Mt. Blue High School student was arrested by the FCSO Wednesday after he allegedly made a threat that was captured on camera on a RSU 9 bus yesterday morning. According to FCSO Chief Deputy Steve Lowell, the 15-year-old student is from Industry.

That high school student was arrested on the misdemeanor charge of terrorizing and has been suspended for 10 days.

Two Mt. Blue Middle School students were charged with misdemeanor terrorizing, also on Wednesday, after allegedly making comments that they would have helped a student that threatened to "shoot up the school" the previous day.

Both students, a 12- and a 14-year-old from Farmington and Chesterville, respectively, were issued summonses, rather than arrested, according to Farmington Deputy Chief Shane Cote. The two students allegedly claimed they would have helped the student arrested Tuesday. There was no weapons connected to the alleged statements, Cote said, and there was no imminent threat to any students or the school.

Both of those students have been suspended for five days, Ward said.

Ward said that the district was committed to looking into every threat and had been meeting with students and staff to emphasize that goal. He urged parents to sit down with their children and discuss the importance of being careful what they say.

"We need parents' help," Ward said, expanding the plea to grandparents and other guardians. "We need parents to sit down with their children and tell them that this isn't a joking matter."

In every case, Ward said, there would be a risk assessment for each involved student, evaluating possible mental health needs and other factors. The school board could also further discuss each case and take additional disciplinary action, if warranted.

Ward noted that in each case RSU 9 schools did not issue a lock down or alter their schedules; all threats were not believed to be imminent in nature.

"We don't go into lock down unless the threat is imminent," Ward said.

A few threats have been reported statewide this week, in the wake of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14. Notably, Skowhegan-area schools at MSAD 54 received a second threat just a day after an online threat cancelled class Wednesday. Another threat was reported in Thomaston, resulting in charges against a student there.