Tying flies for a cause at the Farmington Fair

FARMINGTON - Ashley Wiles says that her favorite fly to tie is the red humpy. Her uncle, Kurt Allan Rosell, told Wiles that if she could tie a red humpy fishing fly, she could tie anything.

A Farmington resident, Wiles became interested in fly fishing when she was in middle school. She began watching Youtube videos on how to tie your own flies and got a little kit. Soon, she was getting more equipment for Christmas. Things took off from there.

"I pretty much self-taught myself," Wiles, now a 17-year-old senior at Mt. Blue High School, said. "It was an amazing feeling, to catch fish on my own flies."

Rosell, Wiles uncle, loved to fly fish. He was diagnosed with cancer last year, passing away in March. Wiles said that he became more familiar with the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital as he received medical attention in Portland.

"He never thought any kid should go through that," Wiles said.

In memory of Rosell, Wiles decided to sell her flies at the Farmington Fair. Tucked away in a corner of the Starbird Building, she tied flies beneath a poster that promised to donate all of her proceeds to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. Wiles said she had been pleased by the reaction from people, and had collected a number of cards and requests for flies after the fair concludes Saturday.

Wiles intends to go into criminal justice after high school. She said she's considering a career in law enforcement, maybe with the state police.

Asked to pick out her favorite fly, Wiles chose a red humpy - even though that specific one was yellow. Rosell considered it one of the toughest, and Wiles wasn't able to get it quite right. In March, her uncle died on a Wednesday. On that Thursday, Wiles said, she tied the red humpy for the first time.