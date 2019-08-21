Tyngtown Club hosts 10th annual Tee Time Tournament

WILTON - The Tyngtown Club of Wilton held their 10th annual Tyngtown Tee Time Tournament and picnic lunch on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Wilson Lake Country Club. Along with other Tyngtown fundraising events, the golf tournament benefits the Wilton Free Public Library, Wilton Scholarship Fund, Wilton Blueberry Festival, Western Maine Play Museum and other non-profits in and around Wilton.

The tournament organizers provided each player with an opportunity to purchase a mulligan and a string (shot extender). The team of Alan Cobb, Cody Austin, Rory Amoroso, and Skip Decker won low gross with a best ball team score of 52. Low net was won by the team of Nancy Stowell, Dick Stowell, Roger Chabot, and John Cureton with a best ball team score of 46. Each winning team member for these contests received a Calzolaio Pasta Company gift card.

Men’s closest-to-the-pin on hole #16 was won by Dick Austin. Paulette Cahn won the women’s closest-to-the-pin on the same hole. Greg Jackson won the men’s longest drive on hole #13; Paul Soucie won the senior’s longest drive; and Carol Nichols won the women’s longest drive on the same hole. The winners of these contests each received a Calzolaio Pasta Company gift card and a sleeve of golf balls.

A lunch of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, and salad was served on the porch of the club house after the tournament.

Thank you to the many area businesses and individuals who supported the tournament including hole sponsors, ABT Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, Calzolaios Pasta Company, Franklin Savings Bank, Hammond Lumber Company, Home Auto Group Franklin Chrysler and Farmington Ford, Hight Chevrolet, Kyes Insurance, the Law Offices of Ron Aseltine, Upright Frameworks, and Wilson Lake Inn, and Hannaford Supermarket. Raffle items were donated by John Cureton, Paul Soucie, Deb Aseltine, Dick Austin, Peggy Hodgkins, Wilson Lake Country Club, Nancy Cureton, Arline Amos, and the Western Maine Children’s Museum.

Organizers would like to thank the Wilson Lake Country Club for hosting this event, and to WLCC Golf pro, Andy LeBrecque for his expertise in running this tournament again this year.