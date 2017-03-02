U16 Championships to be held at Titcomb Mountain on March 10-12

WEST FARMINGTON - In a few weeks, the Titcomb Mountain Nordic trails will be buzzing with close to 300 athletes representing their states in the New England Nordic Ski Association’s U16 Championships.

These 14- and 15-year-old students represent some of the best skiers in their respective states which includes: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, the upper Mid-West and of course Maine. The races which will be held on March 10-12 are a culmination of the athlete’s dedication and hard work throughout this season.

The NENSA U16 Championships began in 1992, and has grown into one of the highlights of the season for junior athletes. Each New England state and New York can qualify their fastest 24 – U16 (Ages: 14-15) year old boys and girls. Four races take place over two-and-a-half days. Seeded wave starts ensure match racing at its finest. This event will typically see invited entries from other regions within the US and Canada.

Event Director Tony Ramsey prepared and submitted a proposal to NENSA a year ago and Titcomb was selected as host this year. The Championship Festival is expected to provide boost for local businesses and the community.

“Our volunteers have come together to make this possible," Ramsey said. "We have been building fencing; stockpiling snow; improving trails and making adjustments to insure a top notch quality event."

The event will take advantage of a new addition to Titcomb's Nordic trails: lights installed after a fundraising effort in 2015.

"Our new lights on the trails will also be an added bonus for the visiting families in the evenings," Ramsey said. We hope that the athletes enjoy good races, the spectators have exciting races to watch, that everyone enjoys the mountain and leaves knowing we make every effort to be ‘The Friendliest Mountain Around'."

A number of local businesses have come forward to support the event. The committee would like to acknowledge Franklin Savings Bank for taking the lead as our local supporting sponsor.

"Franklin Savings Bank is proud to be part of the Titcomb Community and as a Supporting Sponsor of the U16 Championships," Peter Judkins, President of Franklin Savings Bank said. "We welcome the athletes, teams, coaches and families to our mountain.”

Other sponsors include: Western Mountain Financial Services, EL Vining and Son, McKee Law, Boulder Nordic Sports, Wilson Lake Inn, Hannaford, Kyes Insurance, Ronald Aseltine Law Offices, Riverbend Property Management, Mills and Mills Law Office, Living Acres, Pleasant River Lumber, Hight Chevrolet, Northern Lights and Black Bear Graphics. Titcomb would also like to acknowledge the support from NENSA’s associate sponsors, L.L. Bean and Swix.

The U16 Championship weekend’s schedule, along with updates, can be found on the Titcomb Mountain website: www.titcombmountain.com. The community is encouraged to attend these races and support our Maine Nordic Team. Many of our local high school athletes will be participating.

Any questions about the event, please contact Titcomb Mountain 778-9031.