UMaine System Chancellor tours UMF campus

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine System's recently appointed Chancellor, Dannel Malloy, visited the University of Maine at Farmington last week as the first stop in his state-wide tour of the system's seven campuses.

Malloy brings 22 years of public service and leadership experience to Maine; the former Connecticut Governor is a champion of public higher education. As governor he led the effort to create the Board of Regents for Higher Education, bringing 17 community colleges and state universities into the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities. His administration grew the state apprentice program by 40 percent and he supported $2.3 billion in investments at the University of Connecticut to advance the state’s bioscience industry and to grow enrollment in the engineering and the STEM fields.

“One of my first tasks is to meet with campus and community leaders throughout the state to learn more about campus collaboration and the facilities needs and planned investments at our institutions,” Malloy said. “UMF has a proud tradition of providing students with an affordable, high-quality liberal arts education. I am eager to work with President Serna and the UMF team to build on our One University progress and educate the 158,000 new credentialed workers we need to build the state economy and continue delivering essential services to Maine citizens.”

In his remarks delivered to members of the UMF community, Malloy acknowledged the impact of those who work at UMF, where nearly half of all students are the first in their families to seek a four-year college degree.

“Through your efforts with students you have the power and the opportunity to affect intergenerational change. I just want to get around to personally say, if no one has said it to you lately, thank you for the work you do,” he said.