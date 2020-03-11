UMaine System transitioning to remote learning, sending students home after spring break

The University of Maine System announced that all of its in-class academic programs will transition to distance learning following the resumption of classes on March 23. All seven universities will also notify on-campus residential students to make plans to depart campus by Sunday, March 22, with personal and educational belongings necessary to complete their semester requirements remotely.

According to information released by Dan Demeritt, the UMaine System's Executive Director of Public Affairs, on Wednesday, while universities will remain open, the prospect of people returning to the state following the spring break prompted the decision to transition to remote learning. The decision comes after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

COVID-19, a respiratory illness, has spread into several states, prompting travel restrictions, quarantines and some states declaring a state of emergency. The Maine Center for Disease Control is currently reporting zero confirmed cases in the state, having tested more than 40 people and registered only negative results. Maine is currently the only state in New England not reporting cases of COVID-19.

"The University of Maine System, with many of its 23,000 students expected to travel over spring break and 5,800 students living in close proximity in resident halls, is a unique Maine institution,” said Dannel Malloy, Chancellor of the University of Maine System. "We are fortunate that there are still no coronavirus cases in Maine and we must take all appropriate steps to limit exposure to the virus in the interest of preserving public health."

Malloy issued a Directive to Transition to Remote Instruction effective March 23 to the UMaine system presidents on Wednesday. The directive instructs all universities to transition all in-class academic programs to online or otherwise remote programs for the remainder of the spring semester. It further instructs the universities to notify students to make plans to depart the campus by March 22 with personal and educational belongings.

Universities will provide housing and meal options to students who must remain in or return to their on-campus residence due to extenuating personal circumstances.

The universities will otherwise remain operational, with employees continuing to report to work unless otherwise instructed.