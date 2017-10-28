UMF brings Belgian chef to Farmington

FARMINGTON - Students and staff at The University of Maine at Farmington had the opportunity to experience authentic Belgian food at dinner Thursday night made by visiting chef Steve Passchyn.

Passchyn, who is a Sodexo employee back in his home country of Belgium, was a participant of the Global Chef program organized by the food management company.

"It's a program that is meant to connect the company by bringing in different cultures. It gives us all a chance to see what we do," UMF Executive Chef Doug Winslow said.

Global Chef brings 27 chefs from around the world to North America as part of the exchange, while also sending American-based chefs to other countries. UMF was only one of Passchyn's five stops during his five week food tour. He will also be visiting Sodexo-run food establishments in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The touring chef is also making an effort to spend time with local high schools, or other facilities where students might be learning culinary arts. Passchyn spent part of his day on Thursday visiting students at Foster Career and Technical Education Center in Sean Minear's culinary arts class. Later that evening, the class came to the UMF dining hall for a taste of Passchyn's cooking.

"Our dining halls are always open to the public as well," Winslow said.

Beef braised stew and french fries, cod fish with fennel butter sauce and Belgium endives with ham were all served up as part of the culinary cultural exchange. More than half of the ingredients for the menu were sourced locally, highlighting Sodexo's commitment to incorporating local foods into the daily menus for universities across Maine. This year, UMF surpassed the 20 percent goal by purching 21.3 percent of food locally and up to 24.8 percent locally between July and Sept.

"We like to use the 'forgotten vegetables' like parsnips, turnips and Brussels sprouts. We also have a rich beer culture so we use that in a lot of our cooking," Passchyn said.

This is Passchyn's first time visiting North America, which he said he is enjoying thoroughly. Next time, he said, he'll bring his whole family.