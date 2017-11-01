UMF celebrates First Generation Students Nov. 8

FARMINGTON - On Nov. 8, first generation college students on the University of Maine at Farmington campus will celebrate their achievements during the school's First-Gen Celebration Day.

The day long event will take place in the Olsen Student Center and highlight the stories of first generation college students, along with the people who support them. An opening remark will take place at 9:55 a.m. on the green in front of the Mantor Library. Following the kick off, students are invited to share their stories of getting to UMF in the First-Gen Speak Out in room CR123.

Students are also encouraged to begin each of their day's classes by telling their story of being a first generation student. Organizers of the event are prompting the conversation with questions such as 'what obstacles did you face and how did you resolve them,' 'who supported you,' 'did your decision to attend college have any affect on your relationship with family or friends,' and 'what wisdom would you share with other first-gen students?'

"I had to grapple with the fact that I was disappointing people while also doing what I thought was best for me. It’s been hard balancing feelings of guilt but also feelings of pride," First Generation UMF student Moriah Hammond shared on the First-Gen Blog.

Prior to the Nov. 8 celebration, anyone wishing to share their story, or read others, can do so on the First-Gen Proud Blog by clicking here.

To show support for the celebration, wear blue and green on Nov. 8, make a button at a table set up in the Olsen Student Center and use the tags #firstgenproud and #celebratefirstgen on social media. Wearing a first-gen button will also allow for a 20 percent discount at the University Store.