UMF fires faculty member following sexual abuse allegations

FARMINGTON - A part-time faculty member at the University of Maine at Farmington has been fired, after university officials became aware that he was under investigation for allegedly sexually abusing a minor while employed by a New York City school in the 1990s.

Bruce McInnes, who worked in UMF's music department, was placed on administrative leave by UMF on Oct. 4, 2019, after the university became aware of an investigation and related lawsuit in New York, alleging that McInnes sexually abused a minor student.

In a statement released to the UMF campus Tuesday, UMF President Edward Serna said that UMF officials learned on Oct. 2, 2019 that McInnes was under investigation for allegations of sexual abuse of a juvenile student while he was employed as the choirmaster at the Grace Church School in New York. A private school located in downtown Manhattan, the Grace Church School teaches students in grades K through 12, according to its website.

The alleged abuse reportedly occurred between 1992 and 2000, prior to McInnes' employment with UMF in 2006. According to UMF, that investigation is still ongoing.

McInnes was also named in a filing with the Supreme Court of the State of New York on Nov. 20, 2019 against the Grace Church of New York, the Grace Church School and the Episcopal Diocese of New York. In that filing, the plaintiff named McInnes as his abuser.

Serna said that UMF had concluded its review by formally terminating McInnes' contract on Jan. 10 and forbidding his employment throughout the University of Maine System.

"We are not currently aware of any expressions of concern about Mr. McInnes during his employment at UMF or his time in the Farmington region," Serna said in the statement. "Nevertheless, the seriousness of the allegations and the findings of our review required that the University act to address an unacceptable risk."

Serna said that UMF was coordinating with Old South Church, where McInnes was the choir director until October 2019.