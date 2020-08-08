UMF Fitness and Recreation Center to reopen on limited basis on Aug. 12

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center is pleased to announce that after a recent shutdown due to COVID-19, it will reopen, on a limited basis, to the campus and local communities beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The facility will be open Monday thru Friday from 6 a.m.­-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-8 p.m. It will be closed Saturday and Sunday. It will also be closed Tuesday, Aug. 18, Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Sept. 1, for COVID-19 testing for incoming students, faculty and staff.

“We are so excited we are able to open our doors again to the campus and local community,” said Ben White, director of the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center. “As with so much of life these days, there are a host of things that have changed, including new safety measures and protocols, but this is a positive first step."

Initial openings will include: strength and cardio areas, group fitness, one-to-one personal training and Mainely Outdoors gear rental.

In keeping with its mission to promote personal fitness and a healthy lifestyle, the FRC’s opening will make the health and safety of its patrons and staff its first priority.

Access to the facility will require that all individuals follow State of Maine regulations and UMaine System guidelines, including wearing an appropriate face mask/covering that covers the nose and mouth.

In addition, individuals:

Must not have visited a location within the past 14 days that is subject to Maine state quarantine requirements.

Must not have been in close contact within the past 14 days with a person known to have COVID-19. Close contact is defined as within six feet for at least 15 minutes.

Must not currently have any of the following symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat.

Must have a temperature under 100.4 degrees. Temperatures will be taken at the door, prior to entry.

For more information and a complete list of safety measures and protocols, visit: http://www2.umf.maine.edu/frc/frc-reopening-information/