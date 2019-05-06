UMF gets creative with stress relieving opportunities

FARMINGTON – Students at the University of Maine at Farmington are facing one of the most challenging times of the year this week: finals. The roughly 2,500 people enrolled at the college will be checking their grammar, filling in bubbles and presenting in front of their professors and peers, all with the end goal of summer break.

“The college environment is stressful for students. The added pressure of finals can be really overwhelming,” Sodexo District Dietician Chelsea Champagne said.

Champagne was set up in front of the Mantor Library offering her assistance to those students who might be feeling the pressure she described. But rather than hand out stress balls, Champagne took a different approach.

A tower of giant Jenga blocks waited on a picnic table, while cornhole boards and brightly colored hula hoops laid in the grass nearby. Champagne was hoping to catch students for some friendly (stress relieving) competition.

“We want to encourage students to, yes, study hard, but also do the things they enjoy. We want them to take a break and have some fun on this beautiful day,” she said.

UMF has made efforts to help students manage their stress during finals in other ways, too. Champagne said the campus dining services- provided by Sodexo- also encourages students to nourish their bodies with healthy foods, especially during finals week.

“We see a lot of students skipping meals to study, so we want to encourage them to keep a balanced diet,” Champagne said.

Last year, the school went as far as inviting a litter of puppies onto campus for free, stress relieving snuggles.