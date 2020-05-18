UMF graduate looks to diversify teacher certification process

FARMINGTON - Recent University of Maine at Farmington graduate McKayla Marois learned a lot while on her path to becoming a certified teacher. As a freshman and sophomore, Marois was dead set on the profession. She had the enthusiasm, the dedication and the grade point average that it took to become an educator, along with the extra dose of creativity to make her excel in the field. But when she got the results of her Praxis exam- a state-required test that all aspiring educators have to take before embarking on their practicum- Marois was floored.

"I failed by two points," she said. "I was learning about inclusive education and multiple intelligences, but taking a test that was making students follow a straight and narrow line and trying to make teachers fit into this box."

Marois took the Praxis two more times- her results dipping slightly lower each time. The final time she took it she failed by six points, and began facing the fact that she might not be able to live out her dream of becoming a teacher. While at UMF, education had become Marois' steady rhythm. While attending a conference on higher education, Marois met a speaker who encouraged her to not give up just because of the Praxis.

"He told me I didn't have to be in the classroom to make changes with education," Marois said.

When she got back to campus, Marois and her advisor began the process of designing a major. The end result was "Inclusive Education and Policy" with concentrations in Leadership and the Creative Arts, which Marois just graduated with on her diploma. Marois' studies gained her recognition by the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges, an internship with Educate Maine, and a committee seat on educational policy at the state level. The seat was offered to her by Maine Department of Education commissioner Pender Makin. The committee hopes to have a newly revised, inclusive certification process to present to the commissioner later this year.

"So much of teaching is emotional. It's learning 80 names, or staying up until 10 p.m. because you have a kid on your mind who is going to have a rough day the next day. Testing is not everything. It's content based, which is only 20 percent of teaching," Marois said.