UMF graduates embrace the winds of change

FARMINGTON - The winds of change were blowing strong Saturday morning as 360 University of Maine at Farmington graduates filed down High Street toward their Commencement ceremony.

“It’s with a great sense of pride and admiration that today we joined with members of the UMF Class of 2019 as they took their final steps to advance from students to college graduates,” said UMF interim president Eric C. Brown. “This accomplishment, made possible by years of hard work and dedication, is celebrated today by the entire UMF community as our graduates take their place in the future of our state, our country and the world beyond.”

The 384 bachelor's and master's degrees were awarded to students from as close as Farmington itself to as far as China, hailing from 166 of Maine's 488 towns and 15 different states. The lively crowd was addressed by Pulitzer Prize winner and bestselling author Elizabeth Strout and graduating senior Jonas Maines.

Born in Portland, Maine, and raised in small towns in Maine and New Hampshire, Strout was drawn to writing at a young age. Her early experiences provided a rich backdrop for her love of natural surroundings and her insight into the people who lived there.

"...if you do not try and get into another’s person’s head, you will become a smaller person. Your empathy muscle will not grow," Strout said to the crowd. "...you don’t have to be a teacher or a writer to understand that we really are connected, and that what we do every day will ripple out in ways we will never know."

Her work has garnered critical acclaim for its “distinctly New England” stories and powerful characterizations. “Olive Kitteridge,” winner of the 2009 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction, was lauded by the judges for packing, “a cumulative emotional wallop, bound together by polished prose and by Olive, the title character, blunt, flawed and fascinating.”

"So as I close today, my final message is to listen. Listen to people. And try to remember to think what it’s like to be another person. Do not become small; do not do that. You all have the capacity to become bigger," she said.

Graduating senior, Jonas Maines from Portland, gave the ceremony's student address. A performing arts major, Maines has taken advantage of numerous opportunities to perform, direct, and write during his four years at UMF.

He has performed in five of the University’s main stage productions, including the leading role in a recent production of Hamlet. He has also participated in the theater department’s student directed One-Act Play Festival and the Festival of New Plays that features original works written, produced, directed and performed by UMF theatre students.

"I don’t know how many of you in the audience have ever felt like your life’s story was not your own, like you are not the hero in your tale, but a sidekick, or maybe the horse that carries the hero’s stuff. That was me for a long time, and it was really hard," Maines said. "College, for me, was the chance to be on my own for really the first time in my life, and that was invaluable in letting me find out what I needed to do, what I needed to say, and who I needed to be."

Maines is the president of the UMF chapter of Alpha Psi Omega, a national theater honor society, and is a member of Theatre UMF, the on-campus student theatre organization. He has also been a long-time member of the Lawn Chair Pirates, the UMF student improvisation group, which he credits with helping him to become a more confident performer.

Maines received the Spirit of Matthew Shepherd Award in 2015. After graduation, he will be living in Austin, Texas, where he will be involved with Hyde Park Theatre and pursuing a career in theatre.

Brown and Kathryn W. Yardley, acting provost and vice president for academic affairs; Nicholas A. Koban, associate provost; and Jonathan R. Cohen, professor of philosophy conferred degrees to this year’s graduates.

Trevor Hustus, member of the University of Maine System, Board of Trustees, delivered greetings to the graduates from the University of Maine System. The National Anthem was sung by Joshua A. Beckett, a graduating senior from Warren, Maine.

The list of 2019 University of Maine at Farmington graduates includes:

MAINE

Albany Township: Zac Wheeler, B.S. Elementary Education;

Alton: Megan Hultman, B.A. Psychology;

Andover: Aislinn Forbes, B.A. History;

Arundel: Kylie Reynolds, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Auburn: Anthony Blasi, B.A. History; Danielle Cote, B.S. Community Health Education; Quinn Fogarty, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Darci Goslin, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Robbie Hollis, B.S. Community Health Education; Matt Larimer, B.A. Computer Science; Madeline Soucie, B.A. History; Taylor St. Pierre, B.S. Elementary Education; Tim Stokes, B.A. Visual Arts;

Augusta: Katie Connors, B.A. Psychology; Colby Leathers-Pouliot, B.S. Rehabilitation Services; Kelsey Rohman, B.A. Psychology;

Bangor: Torrie Nightingale, B.S. Elementary Education; Kaitlyn Polk, B.S. Elementary Education;

Bar Harbor: Conor Crandall, B.A. English;

Bath: Brianna Fowles, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Belgrade: Erica Gosselin, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Benton: Brandi Pelletier, B.S. Early Childhood Special Education;

Berwick: Kristen Hill, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Bethel: Connor Dunn, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Lakota Monzo, B.S. Elementary Education;

Biddeford: Keely Gendron, B.S. Elementary Education; Sean O'Keefe, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Bingham: Maria Cirelli, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Boothbay: Tori Schmid, B.S. Community Health Education; Sam Schwehm, B.A. Mathematics;

Boothbay Harbor: Morgan Crocker, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Eben Goodwin, B.A. Mathematics; Chloe Hoecker, B.A. Psychology;

Bowdoinham: Kevin Carter, B.S. Community Health Education; Dale Rappaneau, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Bremen: Alexis Poland, B.A. Psychology;

Brewer: Rachael Chavarie, B.S. Elementary Education; Brianna Dugal, B.S. Elementary Education; Angel Greer, B.S. Elementary Education;

Bridgton: Katie Starkie, B.A. International & Global Studies;

Brooks: Alex Williams, B.S. Secondary Education - English;

Brunswick: Oaklin Blaisdell, B.A. Psychology; Alicia Davis, B.S. Elementary Education; Lydia MacDonald, B.S. Elementary Education; Alessio Mencarelli, B.A. Business Economics; Alan Smat, B.A. Computer Science; Kaylee Trefethen, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Areyanna Yslava, B.S. Elementary Education;

Buxton: Anthony Fernald, B.S. Community Health Education; Andrew Price, B.S. Elementary Education;

Calais: Adam Morrison, B.A. Visual Arts; Nicki Scott, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Camden: William Garske, B.S. Secondary Education - Mathematics;

Canaan: Veronica Manasco, B.A. Biology;

Canton: Thomas Peters III, B.A. Bachelor of General Studies;

Cape Elizabeth: Sage van Eekhout, B.S. Secondary Education - Social Studies;

Casco: Sarah Carlson, B.S. Special Education;

Chapman: Rebecca Langille, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Chelsea: Meghan Foye, B.A. Biology;

Chesterville: Morgan Badeau, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Brittney Wagoner, B.S. Community Health Education;

China: Marissa Chamberlain, B.S. Elementary Education;

Coplin Plantation: Jedediah Stevens, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Corinth: Nicole Brewer, B.S. Secondary Education – Mathematics and Mathematics;

Cornish: Audrey James, B.A. Business Psychology; Michael Pingree, B.S. Elementary Education;

Cornville: Catherine Conway, B.A. Psychology; Deanna Meservie, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Cumberland: Haley Felkel, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Mikayla Wyman, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Cushing: Kalyn Grover, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Damariscotta: Audrey Harper, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Dixfield: Charles Estabrook Jr., B.S. Elementary Education; Ashley Kimball, B.S. Special Education; Nolan Miler, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Megan Morrison, B.S. Rehabilitation Services; Nick St. Germain, B.S. Community Health Education;

Dover- Foxcroft: Justina Dill, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Kellen Strout, B.S. Secondary Education - English; Hailey Wellington, B.A. English;

Edgecomb: Henry Goggins, B.A. Environmental Policy/Planning;

Ellsworth: Jamie Spencer, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Embden: Sydney Brown, B.S. Rehabilitation Services and Political Science;

Fairfield: Chelsea Ballard, B.S. Elementary Education; Stark Duphiney, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Lauren Wadleigh, B.A. Biology;

Falmouth: Kathryn Josephs, B.S. Elementary Education; Kayla Walsh, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Farmingdale: Amber Bell, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Morgan Rush, B.A. Business Psychology; Autumn St. Pierre, B.A. Environmental Science;

Farmington: Thia Bridges, B.S. Elementary Education; Nichole Decker, B.A. English and Creative Writing; McKinley Goozey, B.S. Secondary Education - Social Studies; Trevor Hall, B.S. Special Education; Sarah Mahoney, B.A. Psychology; Hailey Mealey, B.A. Biology; Shane O'Neill, B.A. Biology; Veronica Perry, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Sara Spear, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Sara Turner, B.S. Secondary Education - Mathematics;

Fayette: Ethan Harmon, B.A. English; Courtney Lyons, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Fort Fairfield: Carter Shaw, B.A. Psychology;

Freedom: Christina Hall, B.S. Elementary Education;

Freeport: Chris Forest, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Gardiner: Noah Carroll, B.A. Psychology; Michael Gray, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Alicia Hicks, B.S. Environmental Science; Elizabeth Nelson, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Aleah Whitten, B.S. Secondary Education - English;

Gorham: Elizabeth Kane, B.F.A. Creative Writing; Jessica Labrecque, B.A. Computer Science; Andrea Stemm, B.A. Biology;

Greene: Emma Martineau, B.S. Elementary Education; Haley Teacutter, B.S. Elementary Education;

Guilford: Ashley Cross, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Hampden: Drew Kelso, B.A. Actuarial Science;

Hancock: Juliana Burch, B.A. English;

Hanover: Amber Souve, B.A. Business Psychology;

Harrington: Maddison Peterson, B.A. Psychology;

Harrison: Matthew Breer, B.S. Secondary Education – Mathematics and Mathematics;

Hartford: Kyle Rines, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Hodgdon: Tyler Putnam, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Hollis: Karlie Finlay, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Houlton: Connor Bulley, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Dakota Jenkins, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Industry: Crystal Kwon, B.A. Business Economics; Chloe Reichenbach, B.A. Psychology;

Island Falls: Ky Dunphy, B.A. Environmental Policy/Planning;

Islesboro: Krystal Randlett, B.A. Psychology;

Jay: Aimee Degroat, B.F.A. Creative Writing; Michelle Monroe, B.A. Psychology; Mason Therrien, B.A. English; Destiny White, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Jefferson: Mary Bridgham, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Kennebunk: Emily Mokler, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Kingfield: Jonathan Hart, B.A. Business Economics;

Lee: Katlynn Johnson, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Lewiston: Brooklyn Brown, B.A. Biology; Corey Martin, B.A. History; Biwe Mohamed, B.A. Business Economics; Sitey Muktar, B.A. Biology; Krystin Perreault, B.S. Elementary Education; Amanda Swart, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Liberty: David Mallow, B.S. Secondary Education - Social Studies;

Limington: Collin Regan, B.S. Elementary Education;

Lincoln: Paige Morrison, B.A. Psychology;

Lisbon: Kailyn Hill, B.A. Psychology;

Lisbon Falls: Jeffrey Willey, B.A. History;

Livermore Falls: Allison Bernier, B.A. History and Political Science; Cary Kerr, B.A. Psychology; Lydia Violette-Lee, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Kaylyn Walker, B.A. Biology; Josh Wilcox, B.S. Elementary Education;

Machiasport: Aiden Shankland, B.A. Psychology;

Madawaska: Jillian Vanier, B.S. Elementary Education;

Madison: Savannah Bachelder, B.A. Psychology; Scott Franzose, B.S. Secondary Education - English; Jonathan Petrey, B.A. Visual Arts;

Mapleton: Mariah Ellis, B.S. Rehabilitation Services; Isaac Michaud, B.S. Secondary Education - Social Studies;

Mars Hill: Sean Brock, B.A. Geology;

Mechanic Falls: Dylan Porter, B.A. Mathematics; Jamie Robinson, B.A. Psychology;

Milo: Theresa Karpowicz, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Minot: Sydney Gurney, B.S. Rehabilitation Services; Myia Linck, B.S. Elementary Education; Jenn Morgan, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Jessica Morgan, B.S. Early Childhood Special Education; Kyla Sturtevant, B.A. Individualized;

Monmouth: Stephanie Dwinal, B.S. Environmental Science; Haley West, B.A. Psychology;

Naples: Reed Bridge-Koenigsberg, B.S. Environmental Science;

New Gloucester: Sarah Sparks, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

New Vineyard: Sarah Williams, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Norridgewock: Trevor Benson, B.S. Secondary Education – Science, Jacob Violette, B.S. Environmental Science; Amy Washburn, B.S. Elementary Education;

North Jay: Caroline Donnell, B.S. Community Health Education;

Norway: Abby McInnis, B.G.S. Bachelor of General Studies; Kyleigh Roberts, B.S. Elementary Education;

Ogunquit: Sandy Mait, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Old Orchard Beach: Kelsey Custeau, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Orland: Randy Larue, B.A. Psychology;

Orrington: Marshall Maxsimic, B.S. Secondary Education - Social Studies;

Otisfield: Nicholas Attaliades-Ryan, B.S. Environmental Science;

Owls Head: Audrey Elliott, B.A. Geology;

Oxford: R.J. Card, B.G.S. Bachelor of General Studies;

Parkman: Caitlin Hession, B.S. Secondary Education - English;

Parsonsfield: Gabriella Winslow, B.S. Elementary Education;

Patten: Michelle Birmingham, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Penobscot: Natalie Gray, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Pittsfield: Jessica Leibowitz, B.S. Secondary Education - English;

Plymouth: Brittany Flewelling, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Poland: Sarah Douglas, B.A. Psychology;

Poland: Alan Young, B.S. Environmental Science;

Portland: Kiana Acevedo, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Fair Charles, B.S. Rehabilitation Services; Delaney Coyne, B.S. Elementary Education; David Doering, B.S. Secondary Education - Social Studies; Allyson Dolan, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Rachel Heak, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Hannah Higgins, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Cindy Hjorth, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Jonas Maines, B.A. Performing Arts; Fatha Mohamed, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Alfred Odong, B.A. Biology; Nate Red, B.S. Special Education; Jean Shaw, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Sasha Shunk, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Christina Taylor, B.A. Business Psychology; Rylie Turner, B.A. Business Psychology;

Presque Isle: Drew Bates, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Princeton: Tia Cobb, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Randolph: Bethany Abram, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Amy Fortier-Brown, B.A. Political Science;

Rangeley: Kate Philbrick, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Lily Ray, B.A. Psychology;

Raymond: Megan Doughty, B.A. Business Economics;

Richmond: Michaela Carney, B.A. History; Lori Libby, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Rockland: Kelly Peavey, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Rome: Kaitlyn Knight, B.A. English;

Rumford: Kayla Drapeau, B.S. Community Health Education; Brittany Wakefield, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Sabattus: Ashley Forshaw, B.F.A. Creative Writing; Brooke LeBel, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Saco: Kendra Adams, B.S. Special Education; Becca Crist, B.G.S. Bachelor of General Studies; Sable Sands, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Sanford: Bryan Eldridge, B.S. Elementary Education; Courtney Grugnale, B.A. Psychology; Adam Malinauskas, B.S. Secondary Education - Social Studies;

Scarborough: Becca Beatty, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Lauren Bickmore, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Liam Erickson, B.A. Psychology; Eliza Halbig, B.S. Elementary Education; Milani Hicks, B.A. Business Economics; Eliza Hopkins, B.S. Special Education; Hadlee Yescott, B.A. Psychology;

Shapleigh: Nicole Mercier, B.A. Biology; Leah Ridley, B.A. Psychology;

Shirley Mills: Kaitlin Haskell, B.A. Psychology;

Sidney: Spencer DeWitt, B.S. Secondary Education - Social Studies;

Skowhegan: Allicia Hilton, B.S. Elementary Education; Aspen Leblanc, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Courtney Lyons, B.S. Special Education; Alana Mayhew, B.A. Geography; Brooke Michonski, B.S. Elementary Education; Cole Williams, B.A. Performing Arts;

South Berwick: Patrick Fallon, B.A. Political Science; Annie Moloney, B.F.A. Creative Writing and English;

South China: Megan Porter, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

South Paris: Kirsten Corey, B.A. English;

South Portland: Paige Carter, B.S. Special Education; Nicole Foote, B.S. Rehabilitation Services; Amber Helstrom, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Akadia Higgins, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Ethan Cooper, B.G.S. Bachelor of General Studies;

Standish: Kate Tompkins, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Starks: Katie Kiger, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Steep Falls: Kim Larabee, B.A. International & Global Studies;

Strong: McKayla Howard, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Surry: Kaitlyn Kinney, B.S. Elementary Education;

Tenants Harbor: Meredith Laliberte, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Erika Tardif, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Topsham: Tricia Faulkingham, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Kimberly Richards, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Trenton: Chase McKim, B.A. Performing Arts;

Trescott Township: Nick Fitzsimmons, B.A. Psychology;

Troy: Nicole Schofield, B.S. Community Health Education;

Turner: Cora Curtis, B.A. English; Abbie Hartford, B.A. Psychology; Emily Hartford, B.S. Elementary Education;

Union: Ethan Peters, B.A. Political Science;

Unity: Emily Crawford, B.A. Psychology;

Vassalboro: Ben Cloutier, B.S. Secondary Education - LIfe Sciences; Mattie Lajoie, B.S. Early Childhood Special Education; Seth Reed, B.A. Business Psychology; Alicia Stafford, B.S. Elementary Education; Abby Waceken, B.S. Secondary Education – English and English;

Waldoboro: Hope Lash, B.A. Political Science and History;

Wales: Victoria Cloutier, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Warren: Josh Beckett, B.A. Psychology; Tekia Cox, B.A. Culture, Meaning and Society;

Waterboro: Maggie Lee, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Brittney Longmore, B.A. Biology; Emily Marquis, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Waterville: Megan Gendreau, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Christa Grohoski, B.S. Secondary Education - English; Amethyst Miller, B.A. Individualized; Monicah Paquette, B.S. Rehabilitation Services; Lydia Roy, B.A. Mathematics; Avery Ryan, B.G.S. Bachelor of General Studies;

Wells: Bethany Berger, B.S. Community Health Education; Brendle Johnson, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

West Bath: Olivia Bates, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

West Gardiner: Eleanor Luken, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Olivia Merrill, B.S. Early Childhood Special Education;

West Paris: Kayleigh Knox, B.S. Elementary Education;

Westbrook: Zahra Mahamud, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Sophia Manning, B.S. Elementary Education; Amanda Thiele, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

Whitefield: Amber Grady, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Wilton: Jacob Allen, B.S. Community Health Education;

Windham: Gwen Baker, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Meagan Jones, B.F.A. Creative Writing; April Noel, M.S. Ed. Leadership; Eamon Reis, B.A. Business Psychology; Chasse Spaulding, B.A. Psychology; Kaleigh Warner, B.S. Secondary Education - English;

Windsor: Bethany Bergeron, B.A. Psychology and Interdisciplinary Studies – Aging Studies; Taylor Boucher, B.G.S. Bachelor of General Studies;

Winslow: Jessica Carver, B.S. Community Health Education; Erin McClay, B.A. Psychology; Steve Nutting, B.A. Computer Science;

Winterport: Matt Wibberly, M.S. Ed. Leadership;

Winthrop: Gabby Stewart, B.S. Elementary Education;

Yarmouth: Jordan Glassock, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

York: Brooke Sevigny, B.S. Early Childhood Education;

CONNECTICUT

Brooklyn: Kimberly Day, B.S. Elementary Education;

Cheshire: Bethany Wicks, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Farmington: Olivia Sullivan, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Griswold: Heather Boland, B.A. Mathematics;

Sandy Hook: Amy McGurk, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Southington: Brandon Becker, B.A. English; Kelly Toomey, B.S. Secondary Ed Physical Sciences and Environmental Science;

Stratford: Ruth Sussman, B.A. Psychology;

MASSACHUSETTS

Amesbury: Annalise Deschenes, B.S. Elementary Education;

Bellingham: Belanna Morales, B.A. English and Creative Writing;

Concord: Elina Shapiro, B.A. Psychology;

Cummington: Aurora Bartley, B.A. English;

Fitchburg: Ben Amburgey, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Hamilton: Lillian Russell, B.S. Community Health Education;

Hanson: Megan Burke, B.A. Environmental Policy/Planning;

Mashpee: Taylor Marcotte, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Mendon: Alison Simoneau, B.S. Special Education;

Raynham: Gabby Crisafulli, B.A. Psychology;

Roxbury: Steffon Gales, B.S. Secondary Education - English;

Southborough: Bridget Levandowski, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Townsend: Chris Heckley, B.A. Mathematics;

Waltham: Gail Bello, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Wayland: Renee Poirier, B.S. Elementary Education;

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Derry: Theodore Wallace V, B.A. Individualized;

Durham: Heidi Chutter, B.S. Secondary Education – Mathematics and Mathematics;

Hooksett: Jenna Arcand, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Manchester: Jessica Baron, B.S. Early Childhood Special Education; Cheyenne Candow, B.A. Individualized;

Moultonborough: Tristan Price, B.S. Environmental Science;

Nashua: Renee Schneider, B.A. Visual Arts;

Newfields: Samuel Burchill Jr., B.A. Business Psychology;

Pelham: Andrea Mitchell, B.A. Business Psychology;

Plaistow: Kristine Sarasin, B.F.A. Creative Writing and English;

Plymouth: Eric Aguiar, B.A. Individualized; Nicholas D'Aleo, B.A. Performing Arts;

Raymond: Jade Hurteau, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Rochester: Charity LaFrance, B.A. Psychology;

RHODE ISLAND

Newport: James Fox, B.S. Earth & Environmental Sciences and Geography;

Providence: Yamah Dolo, B.S. Early Childhood Special Education and Psychology;

VERMONT

Bennington: Sam Cross, B.A. Biology;

Essex Junction: Colleen Messier, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

Pittsfield: Colby Stevens, B.A. Biology;

West Dummerston: Ross Momaney, B.S. Elementary Education;

Williamstown: Garret Poulin, B.S. Special Education;

Williston: Kyla Antonioli, B.A. Psychology;

COLORADO

Gunnison: Carl Suter, B.A. Psychology;

DELAWARE

Bear: Eryn Finnegan, B.F.A. Creative Writing;

Newark: Luke Dwornik, B.A. Political Science;

FLORIDA

Cocoa Beach: Emma Madison, B.A. Biology;

ILLINOIS

Thomasboro: Jordan Brotherton, B.S. Secondary Education - Social Studies;

NEW JERSEY

South River: Austin French, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

West Milford: Katarina Howland, B.A. Psychology;

NEW YORK

Johnstown: Fleur Houle, B.A. Psychology;

Newburgh: Rebecca Johnson, B.S. Physical Fitness;

Rye: Katherine Haigney, B.S. Rehabilitation Services;

PENNSYLVANIA

Philadelphia: Clare Dalton, B.S. Special Education;

SOUTH CAROLINA

Abbeville: Claudia Intama, B.A. Political Science;

TEXAS

Boerne: Matthew Dotson, B.A. Psychology;

VIRGINIA

Richmond: Sarah-Jane Metsker, B.A. English;

Woodbridge: Whitney Le May, B.A. Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

CHINA

Harbin City, Nangang District: Yue Liang, B.G.S. Bachelor of General Studies;

ITALY

Rome: Gregory China, B.A. Visual Arts;

MEXICO

Tuxpan: Zyanya Holman, B.S. Community Health Education;