UMF honors 374 with virtual graduation ceremony

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington graduated 374 students on Saturday by way of virtual ceremony that included speeches, Instagram well wishes, live streamed music and even a Zoom champagne toast. A more traditional Commencement ceremony will be held on the UMF campus on Aug. 22.

“We are so proud of our graduates and all they have achieved this year,” UMF President Edward Serna said. “They have inspired their families, fellow students and communities with an exceptional level of determination and innovation during these unprecedented times. It is an honor to take this moment to celebrate their personal commitment and singular success in accomplishing their educational goals.”

A series of short speeches from faculty, staff, community members and fellow students was posted on Instagram and a slideshow on Facebook shared hundreds of student photos from their time at UMF. Maine-based band GoldenOak live streamed a performance for the graduating class.

The list of 2020 University of Maine at Farmington graduates includes:

MAINE

Acton: Amanda Whitten, B.A., Interdisicplinary Studies: Self-Designed, Environmental Anthropology;

Athens: Ben Toribio, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics and Mathematics;

Auburn: Morgan Laferriere, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Moninda Marube, B.S., Community Health Education; Noah Nicholas, B.A., Business Economics; Hope Williams, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Augusta: Connor Farrington, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Alison Laplante, B.S., Community Health Education; Lexi Lettre, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Alexis Libby, B.S., Elementary Education; Justin Rodrigue, B.A., Mathematics and Business Economics;

Bar Harbor: Griffin Graves, B.S., Secondary Education - Physical Sciences; Keely McConomy, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics;

Bath: Genevieve Arhin, B.A., Actuarial Science and Mathematics; Pearl Wilson, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Belfast: Stuart Cole, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Environmental Policy and Planning; Alicia Gaiero, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Environmental Policy and Planning; Olivia Sanborn, B.A., Psychology; Ryan Turner, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed, Love, Desire and the Human Condition;

Belgrade: Daniel Ferguson, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies; Garrett Main, B.S., Secondary Education – Science;

Belmont: Ali Walker, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Benton: Amber Chesley, B.A., Psychology;

Berwick: Jack Neary, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Bethel: Cortney Lavorgna, B.S., Community Health Education; Mariah Millett, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology;

Biddeford: Sarah Kaiser, B.S., Special Education; Trey Williams III, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies;

Bowdoin: Joslynn Couture, B.S., Secondary Education – English;

Bowdoinham: Libby Ouellette, B.A., Psychology;

Bremen: Killian Miller, B.S., Community Health Education;

Brewer: Abby McCarthy, B.A., Psychology;

Brooks: Joanne Dupuy, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Brownfield: Kelsey Dunn, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Brunswick: Adam Bourgeois, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies; Zach Garvey, B.A., History; Eli Michaud, B.A., Biology;

Buckfield: Emily Berry, M.S., Early Childhood Education; Maren Lowell, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Philosophy/Religion; Anna Warren, B.S., Community Health Education;

Camden: Katia Kordek, B.A., Psychology;

Canton: Anna Morrow, B.S., Elementary Education;

Cape Elizabeth: Tim DiNinno, B.A., Political Science;

Chelsea: Kendra Burgess, B.S., Community Health Education; Tara Morse, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Ross Young, B.A., Business Economics;

Chesterville: Heather McDonald, B.S., Special Education and Psychology; Heidi Richards, B.A., Biology;

Clinton: Suther Bickford, B.S., Elementary Education; Alyssa Higbie, B.A., Psychology; McKenna Rogers, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Corinth: Luke Boyd, B.A., Computer Science;

Cumberland Foreside: Rachel Simonds, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Damariscotta: Audrey Harper, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Dayton: Eden LeBlanc, B.A., Business Economics;

Dixfield: Gavin Arsenault, B.S., Community Health Education; Frances MacLeod, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Lakota Monzo, B.S., Special Education; Riley Robinson, B.A., Business Economics;

Dresden: Jacob Pilgrim, B.A., English;

Durham: Kasey Erlebach, B.S., Secondary Education – English and English;

East Waterboro: Julie Nugent, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Eliot: Emilee Bogh, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Maddie Owens, B.S., Secondary Education – English;

Ellsworth: Katie Walton, B.A., Mathematics;

Etna: Brock Bubar, B.A., Actuarial Science and Mathematics and Business Economics;

Fairfield: Tabby Bickford, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies; Calista Hodges, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies; Elianna Maniatakos, B.A., Psychology;

Farmingdale: Megan Russell, B.S., Elementary Education

Farmington: Rowan Bagley, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Jacob Barker, B.A., Political Science and History; Brittany Birmingham, B.S., Community Health Education; Sarah Blomerth, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics and Mathematics; Adrienne Chandler, B.A., Psychology; Kim Clark, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Sarah Cookson-Gillis, B.A., Anthropology; Ceilya Cooley, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology; Jimmy Creznic, B.A., Actuarial Science; Milo Fitzgerald, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology; Chelsey Frank, B.A., Biology; Alaina Hanning, B.A., Psychology; Leah Hardy, B.S., Community Health Education; Dawn Harris, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology and Performing Arts; Zion Hodgkin, B.A., Visual Arts; Micah Howatt, B.S., Secondary Education – Science; Paige Ireland, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Bill Jennings, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Angelica Jones, B.A., Psychology; David Kimmel, Jr., B.A., Political Science; Damian Ladd, B.A., Psychology; Tim Maciel, B.A., History; Brianna McGrath, B.S., Earth and Environmental Sciences; Emily Murphy, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Karanda Newbert, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies; Mary O'Rourke, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Anthony Owens, B.A., Business Economics; Morgan Purington, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Johnathan Russell, B.A., Political Science; Michael Siddall, B.A., Actuarial Science and Mathematics; Kayla St Pierre, B.S., Community Health Education; Shanee Stepakoff, B.A., English; Zoe Stonetree, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Mack Telfer, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies; Jake Waggoner, B.A., Political Science; Leah Waggoner, B.A., Mathematics; Spencer Wodatch, B.S., Elementary Education; Lucas Worrell, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Fayette: Danielle Lambert, M.S., Early Childhood Education;

Fort Fairfield: Jacqueline Gleason-Boure, B.S., World Languages K-12;

Fort Kent: Alexa Pelletier, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Freeman Twp: Makayla Martin, B.S., Special Education;

Freeport: Alejandro Zarco, B.A., Psychology;

Gardiner: Devon Hall, B.S., Elementary Education; Sam Melgar, B.A., Psychology; Kayla Millett, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Environmental Policy and Planning;

Garland: Zach Cline, B.A., Psychology;

Gorham: Madeleine DeWitt, B.S., Community Health Education; Billy Ruby, B.A., Business Economics;

Greene: Michelle Dunham, M.S., Educational Leadership; Emma Martineau, B.S., Elementary Education; Therese Turmel, B.S., Secondary Education – English;

Hampden: Danielle Bowler, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies; Sara Pinette, B.S., Elementary Education; Liana Roy, B.S., Elementary Education;

Harmony: Callie Bates, B.S., Elementary Education; Jacob Wentworth, B.A., Computer Science; Joshua Winters, B.A., Actuarial Science and Mathematics;

Harrison: Tegan Bradley, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Sam Levasseur, B.A., Geology;

Hartland: Rylee Godsoe, B.S., Elementary Education;

Hebron: Ian Lejonhud, B.S., Elementary Education; Jake Michaud, B.A., English; Andrea Swiedom, B.F.A., Creative Writing and English;

Hermon: Emi Higgins, B.S., Elementary Education;

Houlton: Olivia White, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education;

Jay: Kelsey Brann, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Taylia Brewer, B.A., International & Global Studies; Shae Fortier, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Katelyn Gervais, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Baylee Gilboe, B.S., Community Health Education; Bradley Howes, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies; Justin Parlin, B.A., Computer Science; Caryn True, B.A., Business Economics; Thomas Young, B.A., Political Science;

Jefferson: Jaynee Goddard, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Kennebunk: Stephanie Macisso, B.S., Elementary Education; Nick Ouellette, B.A., Psychology;

Kingfield: Mike Miller, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Libby Shanahan, B.A., Psychology;

Leeds: Hannah Karcher, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Lewiston: Michael Carter, B.A., History and Political Science; Brittany Dorsey, B.A., Psychology; Asha Hussein, B.A., Mathematics; Brook James, B.A., Psychology and Anthropology; Alexis Paradis, B.A., Anthropology; Nicole Pilote, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education; Sylvia Schulze, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Lisbon: Cody Campbell, B.S., Secondary Education – English; Natalie Thomsen, B.A., Business Economics;

Litchfield: Nicole Ouellette, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Livermore Falls: Alice Engelhardt, B.S., Community Health Education; Samantha Slovak, B.A., Psychology;

Lyman: Keilly Lynch, B.S., Elementary Education; Miranda Mitton, B.S., Elementary Education;

Madison: Nicole Hinkel, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Chase Malloy, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed, Pre-Physical Therapy; Tristen Rich, B.A., History; Vanessa Schaeffer, B.A., Performing Arts; Charley Thibodeau, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Medway: Taia Federico, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Mexico: Lexi Edwards, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Shannon Newcomb, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Emily Rowley, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Minot: Laura Hemond, M.S., Educational Leadership; Cody Kostro, B.S., Earth and Environmental Sciences; Norma Williams, B.S., Community Health Education;

Monmouth: Mikayla Cameron, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Shayna Frost, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Mount Vernon: Lexi Dubé, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Philosophy/Religion;

New Gloucester: Dana Fadel, M.S., Educational Leadership;

New Portland: Avianna Rafferty, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

New Sharon: Justin Evans, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Ginger Fails, B.A., Actuarial Science and Mathematics; Carrie Luce, M.S., Educational Leadership; Ryan Pratt, B.A., Business Economics; Thomas Wing, B.S., Earth and Environmental Sciences;

New Vineyard: Gregory Baxter, B.A., Performing Arts;

Newcastle: Liam Brinkler, B.A., Political Science;

Nobleboro: Tessa Walsh, B.S., Elementary Education;

Norridgewock: Tamera True, B.A., Biology and Psychology;

North Anson: Jerzee Rugh, B.A., Biology;

North Waterboro: AnnMarie Hann, M.S., Educational Leadership;

North Yarmouth: Meghan Snow, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed, Child Life;

Norway: Caleb Grover, B.A., Business Economics; Erika Whitman, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Oakland: Damien DeCoteau, B.A., Mathematics; Jennifer Hart, B.A., Psychology and Mathematics; Breanna Scoville, B.S., Elementary Education;

Old Orchard Beach: Grace Letze, B.A., Anthropology and Psychology; Jenny Pydych, B.S., Elementary Education;

Orono: Isaiah Wilson-McFarlane, B.S., Environmental Science;

Owls Head: Gavin Elliott, B.A., Business Economics; Michaela Wright, B.S., Elementary Education;

Oxford: McKayla Marois, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed, Leadership and Creative Arts;

Palmyra: Beth Downing, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Parkman: Paige Northup, B.A., Liberal Studies;

Peru: Ashley Savage, B.S., Elementary Education;

Phippsburg: Casey Watson, B.S., Community Health Education;

Pittsfield: Ashley McDonald, M.S., Early Childhood Education;

Poland: Will Bernier, B.S., Earth and Environmental Sciences; Joe Principe, B.S., Environmental Science;

Portland: Hannah Lakin, M.S., Educational Leadership; Dora Mancia, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Charlie Stahle, B.A., Business Economics;

Presque Isle: Justin Davis, B.S., Community Health Education;

Rangeley: Teena Gusler, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Readfield: Molly MacGregor, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology; Justice Merrill, B.S., Community Health Education;

Richmond: Lily Hood, B.S., Elementary Education;

Rockland: Sydney Gustafson, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Autumn Young, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Rome: Julia Dudley, B.A., Biology;

Rumford: Thomas Danylik, M.S., Educational Leadership; Maria Drew, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Karen Flaherty, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Julianne Petrie, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Lindsey White, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Kaitlyn York, B.S., Elementary Education;

Sabattus: Katlyn Herbert, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Zack Williams, B.A., Business Economics;

Saco: Allie Cox, B.S., Elementary Education; Sam Kouba, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Katie LeBlanc, B.A., Business Economics; Dan Picard, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics and Mathematics;

Saint Albans: Kirstin Taylor, B.S., Elementary Education;

Saint George: Michael Wayland, B.A., Business Economics;

Salsbury Cove: Paige LeDuc, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Sangerville: Cahrey Harris, B.A., Business Economics;

Scarborogh: Erin Guilmet, B.S., Community Health Education; Rachel Bartlett, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Emma Crovo, B.S., Elementary Education; Jamie Dillon, B.S., Community Health Education; Sam Elliott, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Joe Haggerty, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies; Brandon Morrill, B.S., Community Health Education; Bailey Shevenell, B.A., Biology;

Sidney: Neil Luce, B.A., Political Science; Maggie Pomerleau, B.S., Secondary Education – English and English;

Skowhegan: Bonnie-Jane Aiken, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Alanna Atkinson, B.S., Community Health Education; Tristen Hinkle, M.S., Educational Leadership; Connor Jarvais, B.S., Community Health Education; Robbie Knowles II, B.A., Geology;

Smithfield: Emma Kamm, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Kristen Salley, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies; Isaac Witham, B.A., Business Economics;

Solon: Rachel Layman, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

South Berwick: Lauren Brown, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Emily Bruno-Moulton, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Haley Chase, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education; Jared Davis, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology; Travis Davis, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Environmental Policy and Planning;

South Gardiner: Morgan Mansir, B.S., Elementary Education;

South Paris: Miranda Gould, B.A., English;

South Portland: Ally Hobbs, B.S., Elementary Education; Amber McKenzie, B.S., Special Education; Matt Pelletier, B.S., Elementary Education;

Springvale: Grace Hansen, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology and International & Global Studies;

Starks: Heidi Jean Smith, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Environmental Policy and Planning;

Strong: Devin Donahue, B.S., Community Health Education; Quinn Sharkey, B.A., Psychology; Sarah Stanley, B.A., Biology;

Temple: Cassidy Mosher, B.A., Mathematics;

Thorndike: Brittany Dugal, B.S., Community Health Education;

Topsfield: Mia Emery, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Topsham: Abby Kellett, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Sara Lamb, B.S., Elementary Education;

Trenton: Hailey Craig, B.A., Performing Arts;

Troy: Cam Morin, B.A., Mathematics;

Turner: Molly McCormick, B.S., Elementary Education; Emily Thibodeau, B.S., Elementary Education; Audrey Varney, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Liberal Studies;

Union: Caitlin Raye, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education;

Vassalboro: Amy Nutting, M.S., Early Childhood Education; Morgan Wellman, B.S., Elementary Education;

Verona Island: Amanda Roy, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Vienna: Josiah Chapman, B.A., Psychology;

Warren: Miranda Belcher, B.S., Community Health Education;

Waterville: Sarah Burbine, B.S., Secondary Education – English; Joshua Carey, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics and Mathematics; Anastasia Drew, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed, Human Services; Jamie Maroon, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Morgann Tortorella, B.A., Mathematics;

Wayne: Wendy Castonguay, B.S., Community Health Education;

West Bath: Molly Maurer, B.S., Elementary Education;

West Gardiner: Allison Myers, M.S., Educational Leadership;

West Paris: Kimberly Smith, B.A., International & Global Studies;

Westbrook: Abdul Kalayaf Manahe, B.A., Biology; Sean Wilson, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Whitefield: Jordan Bailey, B.A., Computer Science;

Whiting: Colleen Brown, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Wilton: Jacob Allen, B.S., Community Health Education; Brandon Cardona, B.A., Performing Arts; Emilee Eustis, B.S., Community Health Education; Hailey Grace, B.A., Psychology; Laurie Hatch, M.S., Educational Leadership; Rich LeBlanc Jr, B.S., Earth and Environmental Sciences; Janis Stinson-Pryor, B.A., Psychology;

Windham: Kyle Joseph, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Julia Preston, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Miranda Richards, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Winslow: Machaela Howatt, B.S., Secondary Education – Science; Kamryn Michaud, B.A., Psychology;

Winterport: Derek Ginn, B.S., Special Education;

Winthrop: Derek Mclaughlin, B.S., Community Health Education;

Wiscasset: Kimberly Andersson, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Woolwich: Amelia Barrett, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

York: Ian Morrison, B.A., Interactive Media.

CONNECTICUT

Bethel: Jessica Howe, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education;

Brooklyn: Caitlyn Noll, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

East Berlin: Jake Heimlich, B.A., Business Economics;

Monroe: Cailin O'Malley, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education.

MASSACHUSETTS

Acton: William Hill II, B.A., Psychology; Meaghan Wildes, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Auburn: Jacob McPherson, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Bridgewater: Mekaela Brown, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education;

Brighton: Branden Robinson, B.A., Psychology;

Brockton: Jess Freeborn, B.S., Elementary Education;

Brookline: Jordan Fried, B.S., Earth and Environmental Sciences;

East Bridgewater: Kali Hopkins, B.S., Secondary Education – English;

East Falmouth: Jasmine Athamni, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

East Wareham: Robert Drinkwater, B.F.A., Creative Writing and English;

Gloucester: Chloe Kenyon, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Environmental Policy and Planning; Kenny Whitehead III, B.A., Actuarial Science and Business Economics;

Marlborough: Allex Read, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Natick: Braden Brothers, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology;

Newburyport: Nate Campbell, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Pocasset: Alyssa Dillan, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Somerville: Tiarrah Charles-Laurent, B.A., Business Economics;

Sutton: Carson Hope, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education;

Tyngsboro: Cody Denning, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology;

Westborough: Thandiwe Andrade-Foster, B.F.A., Creative Writing and English;

Wrentham: Connor Marland, B.A., Biology.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Claremont: Hayley Valdivia, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Farmington: Jake Richardson, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Fitzwilliam: Gianna Cialdea, B.S., Special Education;

Francestown: Caleb Marshall, B.S., Liberal Studies;

Hampton: Jonathan LaTour, B.A., Psychology;

Holderness: Dan McLaughlin, B.A., Actuarial Science and Mathematics;

Hudson: Mikayla Sintiris, B.S., Special Education and Rehabilitation Services;

Litchfield: Christian Wallenmaier, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Merrimack: Brian Weiner, B.A., Psychology;

Nashua: Evan Kennedy, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Rollinsford: Katie Hickey, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Somersworth: Hunter Michaud, B.S., Secondary Education - Social Studies;

Weare: Tyler Caswell, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration.

RHODE ISLAND

Chepachet: Hope Norton, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Johnston: Madi Follett, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education;

Portsmouth: John Hamilton VI, B.S., Special Education; Nick Marshall, B.A., Computer Science.

VERMONT

Brattleboro: Vanessa Brown, B.A., English;

Moretown: Sophy Furlong, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education;

North Springfield: Breanna Vittum, B.S., Elementary Education;

Saint Johnsbury: Jessica Brink, B.S., Early Childhood Education.

CALIFORNIA

Anaheim: Makenna Berry, B.A., Psychology.

DELAWARE

Middletown: Andrew Longhurst, B.A., Business Economics.

NEW JERSEY

Jackson: Darby Murnane, B.F.A., Creative Writing.

NEW YORK

New York: Juan Agramonte, B.A., Psychology.

PENNSYLVANIA

Bethlehem: Sara Raynor, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology.

TENNESSEE

Crossville: Marissa Smith, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology.

WASHINGTON

Lacey: Faith Diaz, B.F.A., Creative Writing.

ALBANIA

Lezhe: Armando Jaku, B.A., Business Economics.