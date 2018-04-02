UMF hosts Conference on Human Trafficking

FARMINGTON - A student at the University of Maine at Farmington has taken the lead in organizing a two-day conference that will bring awareness, conversation and resources on the subject of human trafficking to the UMF campus.

Moninda Marube, a sophomore studying Community Health and a survivor of human trafficking himself, has been an advocate for those affected by trafficking ever since escaping the grips of his own situation more than five years ago. His advocacy has included everything from speaking at local public schools, to planning and organizing a 3,700 mile run, and now, the first Conference on Human Trafficking that expects to host more than 250 people.

"I hope to leave it behind after I'm gone. It's my story and it's an important conversation to have. The moment we go silence, our homes are ruined," Marube said.

Marube is quick to say that the two-day conference could not have happened without a group of dedicated UMF staff and students. The team has organized a full day of panel discussions and workshops as well as a staged reading of the documentary "Body and Sold," directed by freshman Eliza Robinson. The event will kick off on Friday, April 6, with a screening of the documentary "I am Jane Doe" followed by a panel discussion with several UMF students as well as District Attorney Andrew Robinson and Attorney General Janet Mills.

Keynote speaker Rachel Goble of the Freedom Story will talk about the organization's work to prevent child trafficking in Thailand by offering scholarships and resources that allow children to stay in school.

"We're really excited about it. In addition to talking about the organization in Thailand, she will talk about how we can mobilize through ethical storytelling. How do we talk about human trafficking without objectifying or stereotyping, but being respectful to survivors?" Director of Global Education and Professor of Political Science Linda Beck said.

The event will begin with the screening of "I am Jane Doe" on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium. The conference will continue on Saturday April 7 in Lincoln Auditorium beginning at 9 a.m. with a welcome by UMF President Katherine Foster followed by opening remarks by Marube. A panel discussion will take place immediately after, followed by back to back breakout sessions throughout the afternoon and ending with the staged reading of "Body and Sold."

The UMF Conference on Human Trafficking is made possible by Scholars Strategy Network, International Global Studies, the Multi-cultural Club, the Anthropology Department, Not Here and the Office of Global Education.

For more information and to reserve a seat for the event, contact Linda Beck at linda.beck@maine.edu.