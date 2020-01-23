UMF Mantor Library receives water damage from burst pipe

FARMINGTON - A portion of the University of Maine at Farmington Mantor Library is still closed today, after a burst pipe caused significant water damage late last week.

According to Library Director Bryce Cundick, a heating coil pipe burst early in the morning of Friday, Jan. 17, flooding a small portion of the first floor and larger parts of the second and third floors. Cundick also thanked Keenan Farwell, interim director of UMF Facilities Management, and his staff for working through the weekend to try and minimize the damage and prepare the library for opening this week, the start of UMF's spring semester.

While damage is being assessed, the library’s third floor remains closed. Three study rooms on the second floor are also closed along with access to the Juvenile/Young Adult book collection.