UMF master plan proposes renovations, construction

FARMINGTON - The president of the University of Maine at Farmington presented the Board of Selectmen with an overview of the school's 20-year master plan Tuesday evening, reviewing recommendations building, street and landscaping changes throughout the campus.

Completed at the end of 2016, the report includes a list of approximately 10.5 years-worth of projects. Recommended by a number of different consultants, the long-range plan includes between $47 million to $69 million of projects designed to be spread out over the next 20 years. Reviewing the ages and conditions of various campus structures, as well as classroom and office size, the report recommends the creation of a number of different quad-style arrangements throughout the campus, centered around specific functions, such as an arts quadrangle and a residential village quadrangle.

The report also recommends razing three structures and building three new ones, as well as altering South Street and Perkins Street, changes which would have to be implemented by the town. The project also calls for expansions and improvements to the Fitness and Recreation Center and Prescott Field.

The plan recommends razing the Brinkman House, constructing a new Fine Arts Center in its place. The UMF Art Gallery would be relocated, as would the Sweatt-Winter Day Care Center. Half of Franklin Hall would also be razed, creating an arts-themed quad between Merrill Hall and the Ricker Addition.

The plan is also recommending that South Street be narrowed, creating additional green space and some parking, and turned into a one-way street that would exit onto High Street. Foster noted that this would create additional traffic on nearby Academy Street, an issue that would have to be addressed if the change were to go forward.

Another road alteration would be to Perkins Street, which sees mostly UMF student and staff traffic. The plan recommends that Perkins be closed from High Street down to Maguire, creating space for a residential quad consisting of the nearby resident halls

Landscape improvements would be made to Mantor Green area, as well as the area between Roberts Learning Center and the Olsen Student Center. These would include trees, walkways and green spaces, as well as hardscape improvements: benches and lights.

Prescott Field would be improved with additional lighting, drainage and possibly other amenities. The Fitness and Recreation Center would be expanded and improved to create additional space.

The university would seek to match the town's ascetics in the downtown, Foster said, creating a unified Main Street corridor.

The plan represents a set of recommendations, rather than a hard schedule, and many of the projects would be dependent on fundraising or future bond issues.