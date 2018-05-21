UMF offering Maine Guide Training Program this summer

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to announce that it will be offering the Registered Maine Guide Training Program as a credit bearing course this summer on the UMF campus. The class will be held from June 18-22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This state approved Maine Guide Training curriculum provides the necessary classroom instruction which, in conjunction with students’ field experience, will prepare them to confidently test with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in pursuit of their state license.

Registered Maine Guides are outdoor professionals who are licensed in a number of specialized classifications to assist any person in the fields, forests or on the waters or ice within the jurisdiction of the State of Maine. The UMF course curriculum will cover Recreation, Fishing and Hunting Guide license classifications.

Instructors for the UMF course will be John and Tami Rogers from Maine’s Outdoor Learning Center in Lincolnville. A. Master Maine Guide and U.S. Coast Guard Captain for over 30 years, John has guided extensively throughout Maine and in the Florida Keys. A Registered Maine Guide for 20 years, Tami is passionate about the woods and waters of Maine. Both are committed to help their students become members of the elite group of some of the best trained outdoor experts that support the woods and waters of Maine.

The UMF course will include the state-approved curriculum for recreation, fishing and hunting guide licenses, extensive map reading and compass skills and practical information related to testing and guiding. Participants will have an outdoor handbook with a 500-question practice test and be able to take mock oral boards. Maine Guide first-aid training will also be available.

UMF students can use their Maine Street Account to register or contact Merrill Center and speak with Ruth. Community members can contact Andrew Willihan at andrew.willihan@maine.edu or call 603-667-1669.