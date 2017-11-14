UMF Peace Studies students host dinner for veterans

FARMINGTON - Students at the University of Maine at Farmington will be hosting a dinner for veterans and their families tomorrow as part of a Peace Studies seminar taught by Professor Doug Rawlings.

The dinner is scheduled for Wednesday Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Old South Church. The event is free and open to the public, with a special encouragement to veterans and people in their lives. The students will be making two different chilis: vegetarian and turkey, with cornbread, salad, pies and cookies. The event has been completely student-led, from the making of the meal, to creating t-shirts with a custom logo printed by Black Bear Graphics.

The students also took on the task of gathering donations to cover the cost of ingredients for the meal. Together they raised nearly $200 from local donations. Some of the donations came from UMF staff, however one student, Liv Scott, took the time to create a Facebook page for the event, requesting donations from her hometown community of Kingfield.

The 16 students taking the Peace Studies class said they organized the event to show the community that they care.

"We want to let them know that we aren't just ignorant college students. We care about what they did and that they served," one student said.

The event will include a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $1 or $4 for five, with half of the proceeds going to the winner. The other half will be given to the University Bookstore for gift certificates toward veterans on campus. There are currently 20 veteran students attending UMF, according to Rawlings. Each has been given a personal invitation to the dinner.

As part of the course, students study the philosophy of nonviolent direct action and its applications in the United States and elsewhere. They have been reading about and discussing the nature of war and some specific wars, predominantly the Vietnam War and the Iraq War. Hosting the dinner fulfills one requirement of the course, which is to participate in a community service project.

"It's about seeing it from a peaceful perspective and learning what we can do better in the future. It's about kindness and problem solving with creative thinking. It's always good to gather peacefully with our community and support those who aren't always supported," Sophomore Sarah Taylor said.