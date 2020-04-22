UMF planning Aug. 22 commencement

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce it will be holding a festive, outdoor Commencement celebration for this year’s graduating class, Saturday, August 22, 2020, on the Farmington campus.

“We are so looking forward to honoring our wonderful graduates. Circumstances this year may be challenging, but the Class of 2020 will come together as Farmington graduates have for over 150 years, with fond memories, excited families and pride in a job well done,” said Edward Serna, UMF president.

This event will feature all the hallmarks of the University’s traditional Commencement ceremony.

“From the beginning we knew there would be a chance that commencement plans would change. I know my fellow seniors and I appreciate the respect from administration by communicating quickly and giving us a platform to speak out about graduation and what we want it to look like during the most unpredictable time any of us have experienced. We look forward to celebrating when it’s safe for everyone,” said McKayla Marois, UMF senior from Oxford and president of the Class of 2020.

The UMF Commencement event will be held in compliance with any health and safety guidance from the State of Maine. Further details will be updated on the UMF Commencement website. https://www.umf.maine.edu/commencement-2020/

A virtual, pre-Commencement recognition event will be hosted by President Serna, on Saturday, May 9. This innovative online gathering will bring together this year’s UMF graduates whose hard work, academic success, creativity, leadership and resilience are to be honored. More details to follow.