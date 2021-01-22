UMF prepares for spring semester with weekly COVID-19 testing for all

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is once again preparing for a semester like no other as it continues in its commitment to creating a safe environment for the campus community and for students to live and learn in the face of COVID-19.

With the enormous support of the University of Maine System Together for Maine principles and resources and Maine State public health leadership, Farmington is looking forward to a safe return to campus for the spring 2021 semester.

“We are so grateful to everyone as they come together to create a safe space for our students to pursue their passions,” said Edward Serna, UMF president. “UMF is committed to continuing to face this challenge head on and to providing our community of learners with the best Farmington experience possible.”

Last fall, three phases of asymptomatic testing were conducted on the Farmington campus as part of the University’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The three phases included move-in day (phase 1), follow up testing 10 days later (phase 2), and testing throughout the fall semester (phase 3).

Phase 4 and 5 are being implemented during January 2021 for students who remained on campus during the Winter Break or are just returning to campus.

This spring, phase 6 testing will take place for all UMF campus residents on a weekly basis throughout the spring semester. Testing started as students began returning to campus Monday, January 18. Students will shelter in place while they await test results.

Spring testing will be implemented with a new testing partnership provided by the University of Maine System for all campuses. Test samples collected from students, faculty, and staff from across the System will be processed at a University of Illinois ShieldT3 mobile testing laboratory located at the University of Maine in Orono.

The robust isolation and quarantine infrastructure created during the fall semester will also continue along with an enhanced Peer Care Manager program dedicated to students helping students who are experiencing quarantine or isolation in order to keep the campus safe from possible Covid-19 infections.

Flexible study plans including a combination of remote and in-person learning or fully remote learning are also available to help meet student needs at this time.

For more information on UMF’s Safe Return planning and policies: https://www.umf.maine.edu/return/