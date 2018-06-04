UMF president preparing to head home

FARMINGTON - Among other things, Kathryn Foster will miss the bells.

The University of Maine at Farmington president's office is on the first floor of Merrill Hall, with a round bank of windows overlooking Academy Street. The walls are brightly painted and covered in paintings, some purchased by Foster from UMF students. Across the road is Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. Everyday, at noon and five o'clock, the church chimes out music.

For Foster, now in her last couple weeks at the head of UMF, everything she does (and hears) is approaching its final, local iteration.

"I'm nostalgic already," Foster said, smiling. "And I haven't even left yet."

In March, the University of Maine System announced that Foster had taken a position at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township, N.J., as that college's new president. It is a larger school, some 7,400 students to UMF's 2,000, and a very different campus from the one Foster will be leaving in Farmington.

When she arrived six years ago, Foster said she described Farmington as a town that "punched above its weight class." She reaffirmed that belief late last week, referencing the engagement between the community and campus - very different from self-enclosed TCNJ.

"I will miss that my office is 20 yards from the downtown," Foster said. "I walk to lunch and half a dozen people say hello." Farmington, she went on to say, had welcomed her with open arms.

Foster assumed the role of president six years ago, taking over after President Theodora "Theo" Kalikow's 18-year tenure - the longest in UMF's history - came to an end in 2012. Foster arrived during a (as she puts it) "profoundly interesting time" for public universities. Like other state institutions, UMF is changing as the state's demographics shift. In the press release announcing Foster's departure for TCNJ, the UMaine System made a special point of highlighting her work to stabilize student enrollment after a five-year decline.

Maine is an aging state. One of the more dramatic indicators is the number of high school graduates, down to roughly 11,800 last year. Fewer in-state, traditional students are applying to UMF, requiring the university to look toward new potential students. Foster said that potential markets for UMF include out-of-state students, international students through relationships between Maine high schools and overseas institutions, as well as exploring new graduate programs.

UMF began offering graduate programs eight years ago and now has more than 300 students, many of them in-service teachers. More graduate programs could be offered at UMF, Foster said, including specialized education programs. One of many possible niches would be the creation of specialized psychology programs, ones that combine a creative offering such as art or dance with therapy. According to Foster, no graduate program north of Boston is doing that.

Outside of the classroom, Farmington residents should anticipate further changes to the UMF campus itself. A number of projects would improve different aspects of the campus - from signage to the residence halls to shifting some buildings and services. An early step is tied to a $75 million, statewide infrastructure bond that would allow for a refurbishment of the 50-year-old Olsen Student Center with an eye toward improving the heavily-used conference and meeting spaces. The university's plan also calls for pathway and lighting improvements to the Mantor Green, as well as better signage being installed throughout the campus.

Another, longer-term potential goal is the creation of a Fine Arts Building. UMF also needs to look at the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center, which Foster says doesn't have the capacity to accommodate all of the students, staff and community members trying to use its facilities. Of all the UMF buildings, Foster noted, the fitness center was the one that saw the most use by members of the community.

Foster has worked to further tie the college and community closer together. She started the Public Classroom series - a collection of UMF speakers that provide informative presentations at the Emery Community Arts Center to anyone willing to listen. It's a way to introduce the faculty members to the community, Foster said, and - perhaps more importantly - introduce the community to faculty members.

In a similar vein, Foster has been pretty much everywhere in the past six years: athletic events, town meetings, festivals and shows and forums on every possible subject, whether they're on campus or off. That is, of course, the job of the president - "cheerleader in chief," as Foster says - but also real, personal interest. Foster's Masters through the University of California, Berkeley is in city planning. It is also a natural way to engage the campus, represented by the president, in the business of the community.

There has been a learning curve. UMF was Foster's first experience as president; she does have more than 30 years of experience in education. She noted that as a school president "you make all of your mistakes in public," including casual utterances that sometimes get picked up and amplified beyond their intent.

"I think one think I've learned is the importance of being a good communicator," Foster said. "You can't communicate enough."

She's also learned the importance of stepping back and "getting out of the way of good people," suppressing an urge to hover. It's a lesson that Foster believes will be even more important at TCNJ, which has 1,100 faculty and staff members.

Foster is convinced that the campus/community relationship is critical for the health of both institutions. UMF needs Farmington to be a vibrant, economically-active, pleasant place to live to help draw students, Foster said, while Farmington benefits from the roughly 2,000 UMF students that shop, live and play when classes are in session. Community theater companies, outdoor recreation, visiting artists and speakers - Farmington is a cultural hub in part due to that association, Foster said, circling back to her weight class comment.

TCNJ will be a very different place. While the general region is more urbanized than western Maine, the campus itself isn't embedded in a town like Farmington is. TCNJ has more than 5,000 more students than UMF and a combined faculty and staff of 1,100. There are entire departments dedicated to majors like engineering and nursing.

"But it's still public, higher education," Foster said.

Foster hadn't intended to apply for another job. Her father died recently, and three weeks later Foster saw the advertisement for the TCNJ position. Her mother lives in New Jersey, and Foster found herself thinking about the opportunity more and more as time went on. She interviewed multiple times, one of 80 applicants for the position, and finally decided to accept the position if she was selected.

"It's a return to home," Foster said, citing both professional and personal reasons for accepting the position. "I think that will be fun for me."

Eric Brown, the provost and vice president for academic affairs at UMF, will serve as the interim president for the next year.