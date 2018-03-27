UMF president taking position at New Jersey university

FARMINGTON - University of Maine at Farmington President Kathryn A. Foster will be leaving the campus at the end of this semester, having been selected to lead The College of New Jersey beginning July 1.

Foster was selected from a field of 80 candidates as part of a national search conducted by TCNJ, a public university of approximately 7,400 students located in Ewing Township, N.J. Foster, a native of New Jersey who has family in that state, will assume her new position on July 1.

"In Dr. Foster, we have found the ideal person to lead our college," said TCNJ Board of Trustees Chairman Jorge Caballero in a statement the college released Tuesday. "She is an accomplished academic leader with a passion for public education."

In a message sent earlier in the day to members of the extended UMF campus community, Foster expressed her deep gratitude for the support and camaraderie she said she had enjoyed in Farmington since first arriving in 2012. Referencing her roots, she added: “Many would understand the strong tug to new opportunity, but Mainers especially will appreciate the powerful pull to home.”

Foster will continue working at UMF through June 30. According to a statement released Tuesday morning, University of Maine System Chancellor James Page intends to organize a campus visit on April 4 to meet with campus and community stakeholders. A plan to arrange interim leadership for UMF is expected to be announced by the end of the semester.

"President Foster is a dynamic and extraordinarily talented higher education leader and advocate,” said Page. "The University of Maine at Farmington is a stronger institution, better positioned for success and service to Maine and its students because of Kate’s inspired guidance. The Board of Trustees and I are grateful for the time she has spent with us as a colleague and a friend. We thank Dr. Foster for her service and wish her and The College of New Jersey every success."

Foster is UMF's 14th president, following her appointment in 2012. An educator with more than 30 years of experience, Foster was a Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institute when she came to UMF, having been on research leave from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Foster earned her Bachelor of the Arts degree from The John Hopkins University, her masters in city planning from the University of California, Berkeley, and her doctorate in public and international affairs from Princeton.

The university system credited Foster for her work on UMF's programming and investment plans, for stabilizing student enrollment after a five-year decline and for establishing the university's 10-year accreditation with New England Association of Schools and Colleges. New programs that began during her tenure include The Public Classroom - a speaker series targeting both the university and community, the Fusion Space, the Diversity and Inclusion Action Team and the Farmington Fellows Program.

Foster also focused her attention on UMF's facility needs, with projects that included refurbishing the gymnasium, improving classrooms and student spaces, upgrading residence halls and constructing the centralized, biomass heating plant on Quebec and Perkins Street.

Foster was also active in the Farmington community. She served on the board of Greater Franklin Development Council and JMG - formerly known as the Jobs for Maine's Graduates program. She was the chair of the presidents' council of the North Atlantic Conference - UMF's athletic conference - and was appointed to the NEASC Commission on Institutions of Higher Education. In 2016, maine magazine named her one of their "50 People Charting the Future of Maine."

"We have been so fortunate to have Kate Foster leading our campus and serving our community these last six years," said Lisa Laflin, chair of the UMF Board of Visitors and executive director of the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. "We have built stronger partnerships and made important progress on our aspirations for the region and its future by working with President Foster and her team at UMF. Kate will always have grateful friends and a strong legacy of leadership in Farmington and throughout western Maine."