UMF Professor Linda Beck awarded Fulbright Scholarship

FARMINGTON - Linda Beck, University of Maine at Farmington associate dean of experiential and global education, has been awarded a prestigious Fulbright grant to study in Japan this summer.

Beck is one of only ten participants in the 2019 International Education Administrators program. The IEA program is specially designed to introduce individuals to the higher education system and society of Japan. They will be visiting Japanese universities in Tokyo, Hiroshima, Osaka and Kyoto.

“We are so pleased that Dr. Beck, a long-time and well-respected faculty member, has been honored with this valuable Fulbright opportunity,” said Eric C. Brown, interim president of UMF. “The knowledge and experience this program offers will contribute greatly to UMF’s international education goals as we move forward.”

Beck’s leadership position at UMF focuses on providing students with the educational experience that will help them compete in a global economy. Over 40 percent of UMF’s students are first generation college students with nearly half of students receiving Pell Grants.Many of these students haven’t had the opportunity for any international experience before entering college.

UMF offers its students many opportunities to broaden their international experience by spending a semester abroad, student teaching in a foreign country, taking a May or Summer travel course, or being involved in a unique international joint course or virtual student exchange session.

“I am so grateful to the Fulbright organization and this wonderful opportunity to enrich Farmington’s relationship with Japan,” said Beck. “Collaborating on an international partnership with a Japanese institution could increase student exposure to Japanese language and culture, provide impetus for future Fulbright applications, and encourage new faculty research opportunities.

Since joining the faculty in 2006, Beck, UMF associate dean of experiential and global education, and professor of political science, has conducted research on social accountability in both Africa and Asia. She has also worked with Maine’s environmental community, serving as president of the Maine Conservation Alliance. She has published various articles, a book on ethno-politics and democratization in Senegal (W. Africa), and has conducted research for various development organizations such as the U.S. Agency for International Development, the World Bank, Freedom House, and the International Budget Project.