UMF ranked ‘Best College’ for 20th year by U.S. News & World Report

FARMINGTON - For the 20th year, the University of Maine Farmington has once again been recognized as a “Best College” by U.S. News & World Report.

According to the 2018 national rankings, UMF ranks among the top 10 colleges in four separate categories within its classification of Regional Colleges in the North—ranking it No. 4 in Top Public Schools, No. 6 in Best Value Schools, No. 8 overall and No. 3 in Best College for Veterans.

“We are so proud of this continued recognition of UMF’s long history of excellence and commitment to student success,” said Kathryn A. Foster, UMF president. “A college education is an important investment for today’s families, and UMF’s unique combination of quality academics and affordability set in the spectacular Maine mountains offers a tremendous value.”

UMF’s Carnegie classification of Regional Colleges in the North includes schools that focus on the undergraduate experience throughout Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

To calculate the rankings, U.S. News gathers data from each college on up to 15 indicators of academic excellence, which are then scored, weighted and ranked against their peers.

The Best Value School category is based on a college’s academic quality paired with its affordability. As stated on the U.S. News Best College website, “The higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal.”

The Best Schools for Veterans category was created to provide military veterans and active-duty service members with data on which top-ranked schools offer benefits that can help veterans make pursuing a college education more affordable.

This year’s U.S. News college guide ranked over 1,300 regionally credited institutions throughout the U.S. Colleges were grouped into categories based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the most widely accepted classification system in U.S. higher education.

UMF has also recently been recognized by AffordableColleges.com as one of the top 50 best affordable out-of-state public schools in the U.S. According to the online resource, affordability is measured in both quality and cost. It highlights UMF’s unique self-designed majors, close faculty engagement and top education programs in addition to its reasonable price.