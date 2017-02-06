UMF snack bar renovation kicks off master plan

FARMINGTON - A new dining area at the University of Maine at Farmington's Olsen Student Center will open this week. Replacing the cramped snack bar on the student center's first level, the new establishment includes new furniture, flat screen televisions, two fireplaces and gigantic murals of Franklin County.

UMF planners hope the $2 million renovation, undertaken by Sodexo, the UMaine System's new food service provider, will be a hit with students, staff and residents alike. It also represents the first step along a 20-year path of proposed renovation, construction and reimagining at the UMF campus.

UMF President Kate Foster visited the new eatery following Thursday's presentation of UMF's master plan to the campus: students, faculty and staff members. Entitled "Make No Little Plans," the plan is proposed to take the university through 2037. Among its many proposed projects: three buildings razed, another three constructed, the creation of a residential village, an arts quadrangle and a renovated campus center, improved athletic fields and, working jointly with the town, street projects impacting South, Lincoln and Perkins.

It's a big, far-reaching plan that Foster, who describes herself as a planner by training, readily admits may see significant change before each aspect is implemented. One of the more immediate issues that planners approached, however, was how to make better use of the student center. UMF's population was largely traditional and residential, Foster noted, therefore the university needed to work to improve the student center and residential halls.

"We are always chipping away at the campus," Foster said. "Everything is a work in progress."

In July 1, 2016, Sodexo took over food services for the entire UMaine system, with the exception of the Orono campus which maintains its own, in-house system. Part of that five-year contract was to refurbish the UMF snack bar, which was squeezed into the first floor, between the old university bookstore and the student center's external walls, which face the Roberts Learning Center. In addition to scarcely having enough space to order food, much less eat it, the old snack bar had issues with its lighting, its floors and its lack of seating.

The bookstore moved to the Look House in 2013, allowing contractors to knock down the intervening wall and more than double the effective space of the snack bar. There's more space to cook at the grill station, and Sodexo has added a natural foods bar that will serve smoothies and juices. There's also a coffee station and a convenience store section where customers can buy things to go.

New seating has been installed, arranged in pods around flatscreen television sets and two fireplaces. The TVs are wireless capable and students will be able to use them to display classwork for study sessions. One of the walls is entirely made up of floor-to-ceiling murals: photographs of Franklin County taken by local photographer Scott Landry.

The snack bar looks out on Roberts Learning Center and its quad, connected to the space via three doors and a number of large windows. The master plan calls for the creation of an outdoor cafe there, as well as a redesign of the space to allow for better circulation and interaction between students. A large planter would be redesigned to open the space up more, while a service access section would be screened off.

The Olsen Student Center has already seen some recent improvements, including new lights and some upgrades to the North Dining Hall. In the future, Foster envisions bringing the bookstore back to the building, creating a central social, dining and commerce hub for the university. Planners see this as critical for a centralized, largely residential student population.

In total, the master plan includes approximately 10.5 years-worth of projects. Recommended by a number of different consultants, the long-range plan includes between $47 million to $69 million-worth of projects, spread out over 20 years.