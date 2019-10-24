UMF student arrested for alleged possession of explicit materials of a juvenile

FARMINGTON - A University of Maine at Farmington student was arrested Tuesday, after the Franklin County grand jury indicted him for allegedly possessing sexually explicit materials of a juvenile under the age of 12.

Yue Liang, 27 of Farmington, was indicted on a single count of possession of sexually explicit materials by the grand jury, following an investigation by the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit. He was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 22.

According to the indictment, on or between Jan. 19 to March 19, Liang intentionally or knowingly possessed materials that depicted another person engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and that person had not attained the age of 12 years.

Bail was set at $1,000 cash, with conditions that required that Liang stay in the state of Maine and refrain from possessing sexually explicit material, with random searches of electronic devices for same.

UMF President Edward Serna issued a statement on the arrest Thursday, indicating that Liang had been issued a no trespass order from the campus.

"On Tuesday, the Maine State Police Computer Crime Unit conducted an arrest in the investigation of a very serious allegation of child exploitation," Serna said. "The University will be actively monitoring the legal proceedings and take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the campus and broader community. The individual arrested has been issued a no trespass order, barring the individual from being present on campus during the prosecution of this case. As this is a criminal case now being prosecuted by law enforcement, information about the status of the legal proceedings will be provided by the Maine State Police."