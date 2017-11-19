UMF student explores Yellowstone with National Science Foundation program

FARMINGTON - A senior at the University of Maine at Farmington recently completed a summer-long field research project after being accepted by the National Science Foundation.

Bryce Neal, a geology major, spent his summer vacation in the Yellowstone National Park alongside senior geology and geophysic professors, measuring the magma chambers underneath the park's surface.

"It was my first big introduction to geophysical work rather than geology and I really enjoyed it. I'm definitely going to pursue it," Neal said.

The research was led by Adam Schultz, Oregon State University professor of geology and geophysics and hosted by OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences. The team used an electromagnetic geophysical exploration technique known as magnetotellurics to image the electrical properties of the earth at subsurface depths. The resulting data revealed the hot groundwater, heated by magma and erupted by geysers, that exists under Yellowstone.

"The analyzing part is still a work in progress, but we're seeing some really interesting stuff. We're seeing substantially large magma chambers underneath Yellowstone," Neal said.

The data will be presented by Neal and his REU research partner Rebeca Gurrola— a student from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas—at the American Geophysical Union Conference, the largest Earth and space science meeting in the world, in New Orleans this December.

In addition, the data will be used as part of a much larger project by Oregon State University and the University of Wisconsin Madison creating a computer model of the entire system that exists under Yellowstone—the largest super-volcano on the North American continent

Neal is currently completing his degree at UMF and working as a research assistant with Doug Reusch, professor of geology, helping to map the bedrock above the Saddleback Ridge wind farm.

During his time at UMF, he has also researched high elevation ponds in Maine; worked as an Americorps volunteer with the Maine Conservation Corps, building and maintaining trails on Maine public lands and state parks; served with the University’s Rotaract organization and skied with UMF’s Nordic Ski Team.