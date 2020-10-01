UMF student tests positive for COVID-19

FARMINGTON - A student enrolled at the University of Maine at Farmington has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a press release from the University of Maine System Executive Director of Public Affairs Dan Demeritt. The student currently lives in Cumberland County and has not been on campus this semester, the report stated.

The student was tested by their primary care provider and did not utilize the on-campus service, therefore the Maine Center for Disease and Control is not requiring a quarantine period for students or staff at UMF.

UMF President Edward Serna reported that of the 2,000 students, staff and faculty that have been tested using the on-campus program, there have been no positive results.

The University is reminding all those that use the campus to remain diligent with social distancing and mask wearing procedures.