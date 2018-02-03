UMF student wins Islandport Magazine writing contest

YARMOUTH — A story about a young woman getting caught in a lie has earned University of Maine at Farmington senior Aimee Degroat first place in the inaugural Islandport Magazine Fiction Writing Contest.

Aimee Degroat’s story “Where He Ain’t” gracefully follows the main character Darlene as she slips further and further into a lie told to a friend. Degroat’s description of rural Maine in early spring, barren and beautiful, gives the quiet drama a stark backdrop.

“Degroat’s characters feel real and capture the subtle complexities of life in a small town,” says Shannon Butler, operations manager at Islandport Press and 2013 graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington Creative Writing program. “We’re excited to give this story a platform and hope to continue our relationship with the university and its students.”

The Islandport Magazine Fiction Writing Contest was held in partnership with the University of Maine at Farmington Creative Writing Program. Open exclusively to UMF students, the contest guidelines asked for short fiction that represented Maine through setting or character. First prize was publication in Islandport Magazine which has a distribution of approximately 30,000.

Islandport Magazine plans to re-open submissions to the contest in the Fall of 2018 for publication in the Spring 2019 issue. The winning story will be published in Islandport Magazine’s Spring 2018 issue and will be available in mid-March. The magazine is distributed four times a year and is delivered to every home subscriber of the Maine Sunday Telegram. It is also available for purchase in select bookstores, gift stores and online.

