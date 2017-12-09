UMF students de-stress with floppy, fluffy puppies

FARMINGTON - As college students everywhere begin cramming for end of semester deadlines and exams, The University of Maine at Farmington has taken on a new approach to help lower stress levels on campus.

Seven gold retriever puppies visited the Olsen Student Center Wednesday morning, supporting hundreds of students with their easy going puppy demeanor.

"It's just what I needed. You can't beat puppies," freshman James Pelletier said.

Others agreed, voicing their stress over "crunch time," and the relaxed environment the puppies provided. The idea was presented to UMF by 2015 graduate Kelly Bean, who owns the therapy-trained mother. The puppies just happen to be at a perfect age for the end of the semester, and Bean was happy for them to gain the social exposure.

Students formed a line that trailed far out the door, waiting for their turn to sit in a large circle and enjoy the company of the fluffy, slobbering therapists. The puppies flopped from student to student- licking faces, wagging tails and just generally being adorable tiny dogs to the amusement of the students.

"I think everybody's stress levels go up around this time. If you have procrastinated, or have papers and projects due...everyone needs some good stress relief not only while they are here but when they go home and can recall the way the puppies made them feel," Campus health center RN Lisa Lisius said.

The "puppy party" was planned and sponsored by the UMF Health Center.