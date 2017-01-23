UMF students discuss poverty at Feb. 1 event

FARMINGTON - Through a National Education Association grant, a group of students at the University of Maine at Farmington will be addressing the issue of poverty in Franklin County.

The group, the Student Maine Education Association, will host an evening of guest speakers to kick off their new project- Operation Give Back UMF. The event will be held Wednesday Feb. 1 at The Landing in the Olson Center at 5:30 p.m. A panel of speakers including representatives from United Way, Western Maine Community Action and RSU9 will share their thoughts on the issues of poverty within their daily work.

All are welcome to attend. Free food will be served, and attendees are encouraged to bring an item to donate. Hats, mittens, gloves, snow pants or canned goods are all items of need.

The event will also outline the group’s upcoming events and suggest ways that students and members of the community can contribute to the cause.

“Our project is all about making an effort to set our students up for success in the classroom by making sure they have access to their basic needs outside of the classroom,” MEA State Representative Chelsea Oliver said.

Operation Give Back UMF plans to focus on preparing education majors to better understand their future student’s various situations by providing community engagement activities.

“It is important for students to get involved within the community and MEA is the way to do it for future teachers” says Jessica Freeborn, the current Student MEA Treasurer.

The project will be co-organized with The Partnership for Civic Advancement and other UMF clubs.

For more information contact Stephen Riitano at stephen.riitano@maine.edu