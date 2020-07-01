UMF students expected to return for start of fall semester

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington has announced plans to welcome new and returning students to campus for the fall 2020 semester, with in-person classes expected to begin on Aug. 31. Course work will shift to remote learning on Nov. 25 for the remainder of the semester.

The university will craft a framework to enable the safe return of students to the campus with guidance from the University of Maine System, UMF officials said Wednesday.

“Farmington is dedicated to creating a safe and supportive campus environment for our students, faculty and staff and is ready to welcome our community back to their campus home,” said Edward Serna, UMF president, as part of a prepared statement. “Some temporary changes on campus may reflect what is happening in communities across Maine. But Farmington's purposeful and collective efforts will guide our success in protecting our community while meeting our students’ educational goals."

On-campus, in-person classes at UMF will begin on August 31, 2020, with an array of in-person, blended and online modalities. Beginning on Nov. 25, all course work will shift to remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester.

New policies and safeguards, such as the use of face coverings, social distancing and the limitation of the size of gatherings are being incorporated into a plan to help limit the spread of Covid-19 and protect the campus and local community. A safety kit, including two face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be given to each student upon their arrival.

The University of Maine System has signed a contract with Jackson Laboratories and ConvenientMD to assist in campus COVID-19 testing efforts. Students, staff, and faculty returning from out of state will be required to arrive with a negative COVID-19 test result. Testing strategies and logistics are still being developed by the University of Maine System Scientific Advisory Board to accommodate all of the UMS universities, including Farmington.

Residence Halls will be open this fall with a complement of living options. Dining Services will be provided, and the dining halls and retail operations have been updated for social distancing and safety. Self-service options will no longer be available.

UMF plans to have NCAA fall seasons that are compliant with national guidelines. It anticipates competitive schedules to be shorter with more localized competition. Sport by sport guidelines continue to be refined with a focus on creating quality team experiences.

Facilities Management has been working to modify campus into an appropriately distanced and sanitized environment. Classroom layouts

are being adjusted to allow for a minimum of six feet of physical distancing between individuals. Hand sanitizer stations are being installed all over campus and each classroom will be equipped with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

The University’s goal is to offer the safest experience possible to the campus community, UMF said in the statement, while providing the high quality and supportive educational experiences Farmington is known for.

Additional information and continued updates will be available on the UMF “Return to Campus” website as it becomes available. https://www.umf.maine.edu/return/

For more information on the University of Maine System’s Together for Maine guide visit: together for Maine principles [PDF].