UMF students hold health-themed fair

FARMINGTON - University of Maine at Farmington Community Health majors educated their fellow students about nutrition, exercise, sleep and sexual health at the Healthy Harvest Fest, held recently on campus.

On Friday, at the UMF Olsen Student Center, students from two Community Health programs held a two-hour event that drew wide interest. Students ran booths on subjects ranging from drunk driving to the nutritional value of hamburgers, as well as more specialized stations, such as Type 2 Diabetes causing sleep deprivation.

The fair is an annual event, according to Cassidy Whitley, a student in the Principles of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion class.

"There are many different aspects to health," Whitley said. "We are trying to show everyone that it's an integrative thing." The hosting students had sought to approach topics positively, Whitley said, even for ones that some of their peers may be typically uncomfortable speaking about, such as sexual health.

Participating students browsed the different stations in the North Dining Hall, participating in simulators, learning new recipes and stress relaxation techniques. Healthy food was also served.

The fair fell within the scope of community health, Whitley noted. The major is focused on improving the health of all populations.