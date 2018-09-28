UMF student’s series on display in Wilton

WILTON - A University of Maine at Farmington student's love of art and entomology will be on display at the library beginning Saturday.

The Wilton Free Public Library will present Hailey Mealey’s new series, Insecta, from Sept. 29 to Nov. 15. A reception with light refreshments will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Insecta fuses Mealey's love of color, anatomical structures and insects together. It was inspired by the insect-related work she did over the past summer. Mealey is a biology major at UMF, with hopes to continue working with insects after graduation, and later continuing her studies in entomology.

While much of Mealey’s work is based in watercolor, she works in several different mediums including acrylics, oils, charcoal, pen and ink, and has also worked on many mixed media projects.

For more information contact the library at 645-4831 or lynne@wilton-free.lib.me.us.