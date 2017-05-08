UMF students talk immigration, border security

FARMINGTON - International & Global Studies majors at the University of Maine Farmington recently held an event to discuss issues related to immigration, the U.S.-Mexico border and the wall project proposed by the Trump administration. The student discussion was put on by the IGS department with help from Political Science Professor Linda Beck.

Beck, who was in attendance, said the event was a "wonderful chance for students to not only present their work but also have an interactive discussion on the topic based on their presentations and the related documentary." She said that she looks forward to offering events like this in the future.

Senior IGS majors Sara Gould and Emmaline Waldron presented research on immigration as a global issue, as well as a national concern at our southern-most border. This discussion preceded comments from top Trump officials, who emphasized a necessity in funding the proposed border wall project, as the potential for another government shutdown gleams on the horizon.

Gould opened the event with a geographic and a satellite map of Earth's surface, noting on one map the lines and differentiating colors from country to country. "The borders we see are geographic," she said, comparing the two pictures. Throughout history, Gould noted, “once they are established, generally, [borders] are protected.”

Her research used Italy as a case study for application to immigration in a global sense. “The question I keep coming across," Gould said, “is whether borders can ever be completely secure." She noted the influence posed by conflicts of interest, and the plethora of considerations that encompass immigration and border maintenance. Recurrent topics included “concerns about moral obligations towards refugees, concerns about security, and environmental stability as well”, she said.

This ties into Waldron’s research, providing insights into the intricacies of America's southern border. Waldron began with history, noting the border’s formation between 1848 and 1853, and the eventual establishment of border patrol in 1924– "though significantly underfunded," with less than 400 employees who supplied their own uniforms. In the 1990s Border Patrol employment increased to more than 3,000. By 2010, Waldron mentioned, more than 20,000 people worked in border patrol, billions had been spent on an incomplete fence, and immigrants kept coming.

Sophomore Isaac Michaud, UMF College Republicans President and Maine Federation of College Republicans Vice Chair, said that he enjoyed the presentation.

"The wall affects me because of the money funding it," said Michaud. While noting he supported increased border security, he said that he "[didn’t] think a fence or a wall [was] the correct response to illegal immigration."

Michaud doesn’t believe in Trump’s current border plan. “The wall will cost too much money”, he said, before discussing legal pathways for citizenship. “There needs to be a more effective and simple way for all people to establish life in the U.S., but a way that also protects American citizens.”

Members of the upcoming Campus Libertarians group shared similar sentiment. Gould and Waldron both affirmed such an idea while addressing conflicts of interest inherent to the issue.

"We do have an economy that depends on illegal immigrants and I don’t think that’s going away," said Waldron.

“No human can understand every single part of this; it’s too big. It's huge," said Gould. "There’s no silver bullet approach."