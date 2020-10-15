UMF Visiting Writer Series welcomes Amy Woolard

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents award-winning poet Amy Woolard as the popular program’s second reader of the season. Woolard will read from her work in a remote live reading at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22. The reading will be followed by a question and answer talkback with the poet.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, the live, remote event is only open to a limited number of attendees. Those interested in attending must sign up using the following RSVP form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/13VHyQF3xbZqmeuP9nAhausMbjiU4sZ3wwzR9qn79vIk/edit?ts=5f847121&gxids=7757.

Woolard’s debut poetry collection “Neck of the Woods” was awarded the 2018 Alice James Award from Alice James Books. Her poems have appeared in the New Yorker, The Paris Review, and Poetry, among others. Woolard’s non-fiction essays and articles have been featured in The Rumpus, Slate, The Guardian, and The Virginia Quarterly Review.

By day, Woolard is a legal aid attorney working on civil rights policy and legislation.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

More Information on the UMF Creative Writing Program

As the only Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in the state of Maine and one of only three in all of New England, the UMF program invites students to work with faculty, who are practicing writers, in workshop-style classes to discover and develop their writing strengths in the genres of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. Small classes, an emphasis on individual conferencing, and the development of a writing portfolio allow students to see themselves as artists and refine their writing under the guidance of accomplished and published faculty mentors.

Students can pursue internships to gain real-world writing and publishing experience by working on campus with The Sandy River Review, a student-run literary magazine; Ripple Zine, a feminist magazine; The Farmington Flyer, a university newspaper; or Alice James Books, an award-winning poetry publishing house.