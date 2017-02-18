UMF volunteers bring love of reading to Mallett School

FARMINGTON - Volunteer readers from the University of Maine at Farmington visited W.G. Mallett School Friday, bringing books, smiles and one large mascot.

"There's a real beaver in here," one student excitedly told another, referring to Chompers, UMF's mascot.

The program brought UMF students, faculty and other staff members into the school and paired them with small groups of students. The volunteers read books to the students as part of the Department of Education's literacy awareness initiative, the month-long Read to ME program, with UMF literacy Professor Kathryn Will-Dubyak organizing the volunteers.