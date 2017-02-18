Franklin Countys First News

UMF volunteers bring love of reading to Mallett School

Posted by • February 18, 2017 •

Volunteers from the University of Maine at Farmington spent the morning reading to students at W.G. Mallett School Friday.

FARMINGTON - Volunteer readers from the University of Maine at Farmington visited W.G. Mallett School Friday, bringing books, smiles and one large mascot.

"There's a real beaver in here," one student excitedly told another, referring to Chompers, UMF's mascot.

The program brought UMF students, faculty and other staff members into the school and paired them with small groups of students. The volunteers read books to the students as part of the Department of Education's literacy awareness initiative, the month-long Read to ME program, with UMF literacy Professor Kathryn Will-Dubyak organizing the volunteers.

Students Natalie Hart, Emmett Walker (left) and Thomas Messer are read to by UMF junior year student Bailey Ohman.

University of Maine at Farmington President Kate Foster reads to students.

Jake Murphy, a senior at UMF, reads to students at W.G. Mallett School Friday afternoon.

