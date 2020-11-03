UMF ‘voting celebration’ ensures students a voice in election

FARMINGTON - During this election season, amidst the COVID pandemic and general circulating uncertainty, University of Maine at Farmington senior Sam Wood is working to give her fellow students a voice in the 2020 election.

Along with other students and assisted by advisors such as faculty member Kirsten Swan and the Campus Election Engagement Project, a non-partisan organization that seeks to engage students in federal, state and local politics. Wood, who has been working with the project through a fellowship since August, organized what she calls the “UMF voting celebration” for the 2020 election. She and several other student volunteers gathered in the Dearborn Gymnasium to educate and help bring current students to the polls to vote.

“The main goal is to ensure that students know they have the right to vote,” said Wood.

The casual headquarters at Dearborn also held raffles to support local businesses, passed out face masks and provided information on all of the local and federal elections. Wood has been on campus in previous election years when students have complained about people trying to scare current students away from the polls or attempting to convince them that they don’t have a right to vote because of their academic status. By coming together and moving as a single, informed unit of students, Wood hopes that this new effort will combat any attempts to dissuade students from going to the polls.

A political science and international and global studies student at UMF, Sam Wood has made it her goal to work from the ground-level up to advocate for human rights, focusing on what she sees as the critical foundation for ensuring equality. During a study abroad experience in Geneva, Wood says her “interest was peaked,” and heading human rights initiatives with an emphasis on outreach became a driving ambition in her life.

“Voting is a human right. Nothing should bar people from voting. It’s our voice. Even if only one person shows up today, I’m going to consider it a success because that’s still one vote,” said Wood.

This Fall semester, Wood has worked to educate students in preparation for election day. Working with the University’s Civic Advancement department, she’s held voting registration days, registering 60 students over the course of three days. She’s also been active on social media to keep the student population educated on civic matters. She is working with the University to start a Civil Engagement Club so that even after she graduates, the students of UMF can remain informed and involved in their political atmosphere.

Wood said that she believes adamantly in the importance of “grassroots organizations” and their foundational efforts. She hopes to bring this kind of attention to her future aspirations as she completes her thesis on human rights and continues on to study International Law.