UMF welcome new students as classes resume

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington held its matriculation ceremony Friday, formally welcoming 567 students new students to the campus, joining the more than 2,000 students that will swell the town's population over the next few months.

The new students, who represent 448 freshmen and 119 transfers, were warmly welcomed to the town by Town Manager Richard Davis as part of the ceremony.

"I encourage you to become active and engaged citizens and students," Davis said, informing the students about local organizations such as the Rotary.

UMF President Kathryn Foster told the students that she had "unqualified confidence" that the students both belonged at UMF and would add value to the college. Students were presented with maroon-colored cords that will be worn at their graduation.

"Welcome to your new home in Farmington," Foster said.

The UMF vice president of enrollment, Jared Cash, said that the college had received a record-setting 2401 applications, resulting in ultimately 448 freshmen and 119 transfers coming to the college. The incoming class included a number of students from local school systems, including 19 from Spruce Mountain High School, 16 from Mt. Blue High School, 16 from the Leavitt Area school and 14 from Oxford Hills. Students that traveled significantly further included students from Tanzania, France and all points of the United States.

Approximately 1,850 students make up the UMF undergraduate programs. Counting the graduate students, the campus adds an additional 2,000 people to Farmington and the surrounding region's population. Streets that abut UMF residence halls were abuzz with activity this weekend as students returned.

Classes will begin Monday, after the convocation ceremony.