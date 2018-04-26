UMF Women’s Rugby split at Beast of the East

PORTSMOUTH, RI - University of Maine at Farmington Women's Rugby team traveled to Rhode Island for their annual Beast of the East excursion. The largest American rugby tournament held every spring is a six field onslaught of non-stop action over a two day period, April 14 and 15.

The Lady Beavers began their pool play against University of Massachusetts Dartmouth in Pool A. UMD had dispatched Southern Connecticut St, the third team and final team in the A Pool, 65-0 in their first game. UMD and UMF didn't disappoint with any lack of physicality as both sides used tight and forceful offenses to challenge around the breakdown.

The Corsairs from UMD were able to beat the Beavers to most of the rucks, the competition over the ball to secure possession, however with their tremendous anticipation. UMF found themselves arriving late compared to UMD which resulted in difficulty maintaining offensive cohesion. The Corsairs were able to circumvent the Beaver blockade in the end, topping UMF 29-5.

UMF and SCST, both 0-1, had their collective backs to the wall to earn a trip to the Sunday playoffs. The 2-0 UMD already clinched a trip to the Cup, with the Plate still on the line for one of the two remaining sides. The team with no wins and two losses would find themselves beast-ed out of the tourney and headed home early.

Defense was the theme once more as the Beavers and Owls of SCST bruised their way for stingy meters and limited openings. Early into the match the UMF offense sprang loose with hard running centers Erin Buckland (12) and Haley Frizzle (13) slashing to space and producing the first points, 5-0.

Much of the same continued into the second half with UMF slipping their defensive coverage for a phase, giving the Owls their lone points, 5-5. Both teams surged for the prospect of earning a trip to Sunday's plate round. The Beavers were able to rise to the challenge, outlasting the Owls energy and producing a hard-earned try to top SCST 10-5 and clinch a place in the plate.

Sunday was raw. Wind whipped, "wish I brought more layers" raw. The weather had turned from a storybook 55-degree, sun-soaked Saturday, into a dismal Sunday with 20 mph winds.

The chill through the air didn't slow down the Beavers. Facing University of Connecticut's B-side or second team (their A side is Division 1), UMF started with crisp and clean play despite the elements. With a newfound understanding of tweaks to the offense, the youthful Beavers bombarded the Huskies defense with punishing runs. Corralling UConn players with tight phases produced beneficial Beaver breaks on the edges.

UMF continued their consistent play when UConn had possession and challenged the Huskies communication on defense. With a three to two try lead, 15-10, the Beavers were able to contain the Huskies for the remaining nail-biting minutes to secure their trip to the semifinals.

University of Rhode Island, a division 1 team, was the Beavers next opponent. UMF, a D3 team, found URI's offense difficult to stop. The Rams played a safe and slow approach, gaining minimal ground but with little chance of losing possession. The Beavers found themselves standing tall but losing territory to the Ram runners.

URI maintained their offense throughout, putting in points off of hard-running plays and phase after phase of 2 meter gains. UMF would get into the try zone to have their lone attempt at points held up, ending their run 27-0. Despite the score UMF did a fantastic job limiting URI's tough talent. The Rams would go on to win the final 77-5, beating another Division 3 team handily.

The Beavers finished with a respectable 2-2 record after losing to two of the better women's teams at the tournament. UMF's pattern of play offensively and willingness to ramshackle rambunctious runners defensively greatly improved from their first game to their last.

UMF Women's rugby will continue their spring campaign with a trip to Portland for state bragging rights at the annual Maine Cup on Sunday April 29.