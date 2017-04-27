UMF women’s rugby takes third place at Beast of the East

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. - University of Maine at Farmington women's rugby squad ventured south for the Beast of the East annual rugby tournament.

The tournament featured rugby teams throughout New England and New York making a claim for the coveted cup. Seventy-nine competitive colleges made the trip to Beast, 21 of them inhabiting the UMF ladies' division.

For a chance to crusade for the Cup a team would need to defeat the two other rugby crews in their pool. The UMF women's team found themselves wading into theirs with Mount Holyoke College and Johnson State. Johnson State, known all too well to UMF, plays their fall regular season in the same conference as UMF and was the team to spoil the Beavers' playoff run. Mount Holyoke, a division II team sporting a 4-1 fall regular season record, was a challenge unknown.

The Beavers team faced Mount Holyoke in their first match and didn't wait to decipher the Lyons game plan. Immediately assaulting the Holyoke offense with fierce tackles, the Beavers dammed up the Lyons progress. Whenever UMF had the ball in hand they were quick to either slash a gap in the Lyons defensive line or patiently attack the outside with superb handling. Freshman Sarah Stanley provided much of the fire power on the edge, scoring three tries in what turned out to be a dominant 43-12 victory.

Johnson State played Mount Holyoke before UMF had their chance at their playoff rival as the pool play round robin continued. With knock-you-over runs from the powerful ladies of State, they were able to smash through Mount Holyoke's defense. With little resistance to Johnson State's fantastic force, the Badgers clinched their first win over Mount Holyoke 54-0.

The 1-0 Beavers and Badgers found themselves on a collision course of unbeaten squads in a battle of the B's. Unlike their earlier ease through Mount Holyoke, the pure power of Johnson State was held in check by the Beavers. UMF bogged down Johnson State in their defensive dance and rushed their ball carriers to force little time. When the roles were reversed the Badgers appeared exhausted by the Beavers consistent charge and green lit UMF lanes to open up their offense.

Captain Emily Gray orchestrated the offensive line with precise decision making and timing. Gray fed UMF centers Erin Buckland and Chantal Diamond plays which in turn resulted in huge runs through the Badger line. The Beavers forced the issue throughout the affair and ended the Badgers hopes for the Cup with a 38-0 result.

After their undefeated pool play, UMF clinched their bracket to fight for the Cup on the very next day. With Day 1 in the books and the Beavers 2-0, they joined seven other Saturday-successful squads. Slated for round one of the Cup playoffs with UMF was Franklin Pierce, sporting an identical 2-0 record after dispatching their pool opponents.

The Franklin Pierce Ravens, a talented, well-coached team, spend their regular season in Division II. The UMF Beavers team, a D4 women's rugby team, knew they had their work cut out for them. Punching well above their weight, the Beavers started the match with impeccable defense. Phase after phase from Franklin Pierce came crashing down to find the Beavers' dam would hold, run after run. Tactically letting Franklin Pierce keep the ball and try to find a way through the Beaver defense proved to be crucial. When Franklin Pierce's hard runners made a rare mistake, the Beavers would slap the opportunity while the Raven's defense was still in offensive mode. Despite granting Franklin Pierce roughly 85 percent of the match with ball in hand, the Beavers found themselves with a grueling, well deserved 12-10 win.

Four teams remained to dance for a date with the Cup. UMF being one of them, they found themselves in the big leagues with the University of Maine at Orono women's team. Warn and exhausted from the Franklin Pierce match earlier in the morning, coupled with the two games the previous day, the Beavers were all out of bark. With limited substitutions for a smaller school squad, the Beavers had met their match. The Black Bears of Orono slung their offense to their speedsters and cruised through the Beavers defense. UMF fought until the final whistle but had been ousted by the later crowned-Beast Champion UMO, 43-0.

Despite the heartbreak finale for UMF senior Gray believes it's the right step forward for the Beavers' rugby program.

"Being on this team for as long as I have, I have never seen such success from the women's team," Gray said. "I don't think it will stop at Beast [of the East] and they will be a force to be reckoned with for the next couple years."

The UMF women's rugby team will compete at Maine Cup on Saturday, April 29 at Deering High School in Portland.