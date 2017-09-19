Under the bright lights with a bunch of cows

FARMINGTON - As a cool, foggy Monday afternoon darkened into evening, the rides and games along the midway lit up and drew a steady steam of patrons through the front gate and the parking lot. Wheels squealed from the racetrack as the popular 'Drag Your Neighbor' event kicked off, adding to the sounds of the 177th annual Farmington Fair.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the concrete road that serves as the fair's backbone, another, somewhat quieter crowd gathered around the Worthley Arena. The 4-H Dairy Show was underway.

"These kids have worked really hard to be here today," Judge Mary Castonguay said, as stubborn cows were coaxed by equally-stubborn 4-Hers into circles and lines. Castonguay was specific in her critique, citing animals' straight backs and deep ribs and steady tracks as she handed down compliments: "This is an animal that could benefit from more competition," she said at one point.

The entries were organized by breeds - Ashers and Holsteins and Jerseys and Milking Shorthorns - and every kid/cow duo had a story. Samantha Davis' Holstein "Ladybug" took home the Junior Champion Overall award (Castonguay called it "flashy"), and the judge said that the heifer distanced itself from the field as an animal that could enter a larger show and perform well. The winning Farmington resident and flashy-cow-owner is nine years old.

Bradley Smith's cow, a Brown Swiss named Harriet, was a Foundation calf; the latest participant of a practice that goes back to the 1950s. Every county back then had both a Beef and a Dairy Foundation, and Sears Roebuck had an annual event in which a single calf was given to a child in each respective county. That calf would be raised, shown and, when it gave birth to a calf, its resulting offspring would provide a new child with a starter calf.

Sixty-plus years later, Franklin County Dairy Foundation is one of the few organizations that's remained active, much less involved in the Foundation calf program. Harriet, in addition to winning best in category Monday evening, is now a registered calf and could participate in open shows. According to Smith, who is 15, becoming registered is a lengthy process that includes guaranteeing multiple generations of pure breeding.

Harriet and Ladybug were joined by Georgia, Jason Bagley's Milking Shorthorn; Patsy, Johnathan Cliche's Guernsey; Kelsey Stevens' Jersey and Lydia Schofield's Ayrshire cows in winning their respective breed competitions, winning the Gloria Hall Award, named for a strong, longtime supporter of the 4-H program.

After the 4-H show, several local politicians and town officials participated in the first "Politically Cow-rect" Livestock show, with Rep. Russell Black, Sen. Tom Saviello, Commissioner Terry Brann and town managers Richard Davis and Rhonda Irish walking several winning cows around the Worthley Arena with the assistance of their younger handlers. Each received a mug, ribbon and some snacks, with a small herd of 4-Hers crowning Black and Ladybug as the coveted title of Best Politician/Cow Duo, which came with a rosette.

Also recognized was Keltan Tanguay, 17 of Gorham, who received the Sportsman Award.