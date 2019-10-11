United Way and Titcomb Mountain present the Trail of Terror on Oct. 25 & 26

FARMINGTON - United Way and Titcomb Mountain are joining forces for the second year to present 'Trail of Terror.' The event will be held on the evenings of Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m.

This year's Trail of Terror will feature 15 scenes, strung together by a haunted walk through some of the Nordic trails and out-buildings of Titcomb Mountain. The mountain is located at 180 Ski Slope Road in West Farmington.

The Trail of Terror is sponsored by County Seat Realty, State Farm Insurance and Verso. Tickets are $10 per person and recommended for those over the age of 12. Younger children can attend with a parent at their discretion.

United Way and Titcomb Mountain will be raising money to be split between the two organizations and will help provide additional services for children, adults, survivors of domestic or sexual violence and more. It will also support recreation and community opportunities at Titcomb.

Concessions will be available for purchase while attendees wait. A beer garden (21+ only) and lodge activities will also be available. Don’t miss out on the fun this Halloween!

Anyone interested in volunteering or being part of this event should contact United Way 778-5048 or Titcomb Mountain 778-9031 to get involved or to get more information.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming.

For additional information about Titcomb Mountain, visit www.titcombmountain.com or call 778-9031. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on this event and other excellent up-coming mountain events.