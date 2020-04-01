United Way announces recipient of Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award

FARMINGTON - Each year, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area seeks nominations from the community for the Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award. The award recognizes dedication to community and passion for serving others, traits that Gary A. LaGrange was known for. Gary was a devoted volunteer of the UWTVA, and when he passed away in 2013, the award was created to continue honoring his legacy.

This year's award is presented to public school nurse Katie Hallman, who works primarily with pre-k and elementary age students at Mallett School. Hallman is known for jumping to the aid of thousands of children over her career who have food insecurities, injuries, disabilities, and illness. She has offered countless education-based opportunities for families, such as training for proper usage of Epi-pens, seizure management, and other on-site supports for parents and grandparents. She has procured grant funding to purchase Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for children and staff experiencing life-threatening heart problems.

Hallman is also heavily involved in the Girl’s State program, influencing the lives of an estimated forty to fifty local young women over the years. She played a key role in establishing the annual Mallett Yard Sale, which raises money to give students a chance to attend the local summer camp or summer program, and is a leader of the Emblem Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Legion, providing American flags to schools.

Hallman devotes major time to the local food pantry at Mallett, that has been going strong for nearly four years. She has been known to go as far as calling individuals whom she knows are in need and has her husband Bob make deliveries if transportation or illness is ever an issue.

In nominating Katie for this award, it was noted that, “Her efforts within the school/community ripple outward. We hope that Katie’s value to our community can be recognized with this very special award. I can’t think of a more deserving person.”

Other nominees deserving of recognition for their service are: Shelly Gervais, Chris and Bri Bracy, Kelsea Pinkham, Bud and Sarah Martin (Martin Woods Farm), Mary Ryan and Steve Muise. To learn more about them, visit uwtva.org.