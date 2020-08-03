United Way celebrates “Creative Kids” with new fundraising initiative

FARMINGTON - A young artist will be using her talents to benefit the local community through a new program at United Way of the Tri-Valley Area called "Creative Kids".

Marina Karkos has been drawing and painting since age three. She focuses on watercolors of animals and pets and said she paints to make people happy". Karkos will be the first young person whose work will be highlighted by Creative Kids in an effort to recognize the many talents of local youth, and at the same time raise money for programming. Half the proceed of every painting sold will go directly toward UWTVA.

Karkos' paintings are 9x12 unframed and cost $15 each. She is particularly skilled at painting portraits from a photo and can do commissioned portraits of pets for $30.

To purchase a painting, visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/projects/creative-kids or www.facebook.com/UWTVA.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in becoming part of Creative Kids, contact United Way at 778-5048.

For more information about the United Way, visit their website www.uwtva.org. Call (207) 778-5048; visit the office 218 Fairbanks Road, or check out Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram for up-to-date information.