United Way kicks off new campaign with food drive and comedy

FARMINGTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area will kick off this year's campaign on Sept. 15 with the goal of setting a new bar state-wide with a food drive and an evening of comedy.

UWTVA starts with a joint effort with the eight other United Ways of Maine to collect the most food ever collected in one week. Bring non-perishables and hygiene products to the Narrow Gauge Movie Theater parking lot on Sept. 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. A no-contact, physically distanced drop off will be arranged. The weight of the items donated will be calculated and distributed to the various food pantries in the community.

Already heavily involved is the Mt. Blue girls field hockey team, who will be volunteering and have challenged other Mt. Blue sports teams to ‘out collect’ them in items for the drive. Other sports teams are welcome to join in that challenge. Businesses who want to participate should arrange to have the food they have collected brought to the food drive location so it can be counted towards the goal. Progress of food collected will be reported to state-wide partner NewsCenter Maine (WCSH 6) as progress towards the goal is tracked by other United Ways as well.

The kick-off event then switches to some comic relief scheduled for the Big Sky Grill (with plans to move to the Drive-In if RSVPs exceed the 50 person limit before Sept. 9) United Way presents an evening of much needed laughter with the likes of Big Bob Glancy, Ben Roberts, Dennis Fogg, Sam Pelletier and Dan Ryder of Teachers Lounge Mafia and Jeff Bailey or Kyla Wheeler.

Tickets for the event are $20 and include a complimentary beverage from Big Sky Grill. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited to 50 people. If interested in coming to the comedy show and kick off, please RSVP as soon as possible by calling 778-5048 before Sept. 9.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives.