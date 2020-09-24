United Way of the Tri-Valley Area raises funds through community clicks

FARMINGTON - Local community members have agreed to help United Way of the Tri-Valley Area raise money for area programming by being in the ‘lineup’ of "Most Wanted" individuals.

The most wanted person will be chosen by 'clicks' from local residents. The lineup is listed on United Way's website, and anyone is welcome to click on who they would like to see go to "prison". Clicks lead to a donation of choice, and whoever receives the most donations will be thrown in a mock jail in front of Big Lots. The top three most wanted people will sit in the jail for an hour during the week of Oct. 5.

Votes can be made as often as anyone would like.

The list of potential jailbirds includes:

Charlie Webster, Franklin County Commissioner

Angela Pinkham, Main-Land Development Consultants and Randy Keach Auto

Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff

Russell Black, Maine State Senate

Shaun Riggs, The Dugout Bar and Grill

Chris Farmer, Skowhegan Savings Bank

Scott Landry, Maine House of Representatives

Father Paul, St Joseph’s in Farmington and St Rose of Lima in Jay

Kendra Baker, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area

Tom Saviello, The Mercantile

Tina Meserve, RSU9 Superintendent

Eddie Hastings, Farmington Police Sergeant, Fire Chief Livermore Falls Fire Dept

Pete Roberts, Origin

All money raised will be reinvested in the community through community partners, programs and initiatives.

