United Way of the Tri-Valley Area raises funds through community clicks
FARMINGTON - Local community members have agreed to help United Way of the Tri-Valley Area raise money for area programming by being in the ‘lineup’ of "Most Wanted" individuals.
The most wanted person will be chosen by 'clicks' from local residents. The lineup is listed on United Way's website, and anyone is welcome to click on who they would like to see go to "prison". Clicks lead to a donation of choice, and whoever receives the most donations will be thrown in a mock jail in front of Big Lots. The top three most wanted people will sit in the jail for an hour during the week of Oct. 5.
Votes can be made as often as anyone would like.
The list of potential jailbirds includes:
Charlie Webster, Franklin County Commissioner
Angela Pinkham, Main-Land Development Consultants and Randy Keach Auto
Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff
Russell Black, Maine State Senate
Shaun Riggs, The Dugout Bar and Grill
Chris Farmer, Skowhegan Savings Bank
Scott Landry, Maine House of Representatives
Father Paul, St Joseph’s in Farmington and St Rose of Lima in Jay
Kendra Baker, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area
Tom Saviello, The Mercantile
Tina Meserve, RSU9 Superintendent
Eddie Hastings, Farmington Police Sergeant, Fire Chief Livermore Falls Fire Dept
Pete Roberts, Origin
All money raised will be reinvested in the community through community partners, programs and initiatives.
For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on programs and initiatives.