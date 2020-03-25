United Way of the Tri-Valley Area responds to COVID-19 pandemic

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is coordinating the collection of funds for local nonprofits and homemade masks for distribution throughout the community.

In the greater Franklin County, United Way is seeking donations to The Very Basics Fund. The fund supports non-profit organizations, including 501c3 nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution, such as schools, faith-based organizations, and other public entities, 501c4, 501c5, and 501c6 organizations in Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls. Those donations will help nonprofits provide for basic needs such as fuel, food and shelter to those significantly affected by COVID-19.

Nonprofits, including food pantries, schools, health care institutions and municipalities are encouraged to apply to The Very Basics Fund here. According to United Way, every effort is being made to get money back into the community to help those affected sooner rather than later.

For those looking for additional ways to help United Way is coordinating the distribution of hand-made masks for use in the community. Check out this video linked from Dartmouth-Hitchcock for guidelines on how to make the masks.

If you are symptom-free, have the material, the skills and the time, consider making masks. The tighter the weave on the fabric the better. There is a tote outside the UWTVA office at 218 Fairbanks Road to collect masks.

For any questions, please email director@uwtva.org or call the office at 778-5048. These masks are not a substitute for the N-95 respirators recommended by the Center for Disease Control, but may reduce the risk of airborne droplet spread in the absence of approved Personal Protective Equipment, which is in short supply.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.